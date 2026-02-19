King carries on with duties in wake of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King carried on with his duties as monarch after he vowed the royal family would “continue in our duty and service to you all” in the wake of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Charles issued a statement on Thursday in which he insisted the “law must take its course” as he expressed his “deep concern” over allegations of misconduct in public office against his younger brother.

The King stripped the former duke of his right to be a prince and his Duke of York title four months ago amid the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was arrested early on Thursday morning – his 66th birthday – by Thames Valley Police who are investigation claims relating to his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The monarch conducted his three separate in-person audiences at St James’s Palace at around midday on Thursday as planned.

Dressed in a smart morning suit, Charles welcomed the Spanish ambassador Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga, the ambassador of El Salvador Francisco Lima Mena and the Kenyan high commissioner Maurice Makoloo in the royal residence’s ornate red Throne Room.

Mr Makoloo was accompanied by Christine Asoma who clasped the King’s hands in hers and bowed as she met the monarch.

In the ceremonies, the newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioner to the Court of St James’s presented their letters of credence or high commission – known as credentials – to the King.

Charles earlier issued a statement after the arrest of eighth in line to the throne Andrew – an unprecedented development in modern times.

The King wrote: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

His message ended “Charles R.”