William challenged over Andrew during Saudi Arabia visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has been challenged over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as the royal family continued to be dogged by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

William was asked questions by the broadcast media after he watched talented schoolgirls honing their football skills at a sports ground in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

A reporter travelling with the prince shouted twice: “Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue.”

It is not clear if William, midway through a three-day Saudi visit, heard the question clearly, as he was some distance away, and did not respond as he walked off the pitch at the Misk Sports City.

Much of the work of the royal family in recent weeks has been overshadowed by the ongoing Epstein scandal, reignited when a huge tranche of millions of documents associated with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, were released by US authorities in January.

The royal family have attempted to draw a line under the crisis, and Andrew, the King’s disgraced brother, was stripped of his titles in December after years of being the subject of sex allegations involving Epstein.

Before the visit on Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Epstein scandal.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement was issued a few hours ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh on Monday, and there was a real sense Kensington Palace wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known so William could focus on the trip, aimed at strengthening UK ties with a key Middle East ally.

William and Kate’s words were followed by a Buckingham Palace statement where the King made clear his “profound concern” at allegations about Andrew’s conduct, with the Palace saying it would “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims.

The prince had spent the day in Riyadh learning about the strides women have been taking since the opening up of Saudi society, spearheaded by its ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is a controversial figure to the West, the head of an absolute monarchy whose regime has been accused of human rights violations, while the ruler is alleged to have links to the killing of a journalist.

But Saudi women have seen greater freedoms introduced since the crown prince came to power in 2017 – the following year, women were legally allowed to drive, and they can now also travel, work, and obtain passports without male guardian permission.

William asked Saudi women about their recent freedoms that have transformed their prospects after a night spent dining with their leader.

He discussed the changes when he toured the Sports Boulevard – a green thoroughfare in the Saudi capital – and stopped at a popular cafe to meet locals including Reem Alrowaili and her seven-year-old daughter Eliana Mufti.

Ms Alrowaili said after chatting to the prince, who was given three grape-flavoured lollipops by Eliana for his children: “We were talking about the changes and women empowerment.

“I am 43 years old, I lived the old days where we were not allowed to do anything and now I’m really happy for my daughter because she will experience the good life, the better life.”