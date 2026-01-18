Andrew Rosindell becomes second Tory MP to defect to Reform in a week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Rosindell has joined Reform UK, becoming the second Conservative MP to defect to Nigel Farage’s party this week.

The move comes after Robert Jenrick defected on Thursday, and brings the party’s number of MPs up to seven.

The MP for Romford said he had decided to resign from his position as a shadow foreign office minister in Kemi Badenoch’s frontbench and as a member of the Conservative Party.

Mr Rosindell has been a Conservative MP since 2001.

He wrote on X: “Since joining the Conservative Party at the age of 14, I have been a loyal and committed supporter of the principles advocated by Margaret Thatcher that have always underpinned my own political beliefs.

“However, the time has come to put country before party.

“The failure of the Conservative Party both when in government and more recently in opposition to actively hold the government to account on the issue of Chagossian self-determination and the defence of British sovereignty, represents a clear red line for me.”

A Conservative Party source said Mr Rosindell had threatened to defect for months but denied he was doing so until as recently as Saturday.

They said it was another example of Mr Farage doing Mrs Badenoch’s “spring cleaning”, in reference to her comments after Mr Jenrick’s defection.

“The Conservative Party supported Rosindell throughout his many troubles, and he’s responded by stabbing his friends, colleagues and activists in the back. Reform are welcome to him,” the source said.

Mr Rosindell said he believed the Tories were “irreparably bound to the mistakes of previous governments and unwilling to take meaningful accountability for the poor decisions” they made.

He said he spoke to Mr Farage on Sunday evening and agreed to join his party.

He added: “It is clear to me that Reform UK is now the only political movement that is genuinely willing to fight for the best interests of the United Kingdom.

“The views and concerns of the majority of the British people must no longer be sidelined.

“Our country has endured a generation of managed decline. Radical action is now required to reverse the damaging decisions of the past and to forge a new course for Britain – one that firmly places the interests of the British people first.”

Mr Farage said: “Andrew is a great patriot. The Tories’ lies and hypocrisy over the Chagos Islands betrayal has tipped him over the edge, and we are delighted to welcome him to our ranks.

“He will be a great addition to our team ahead of the elections on May 7th.”

Reform have set May 7 – the date of crucial local elections in which they hope to make significant gains – as a cut-off point for admitting current and former MPs, as well as for local councillors to defect.

Mrs Badenoch said in recent days that she was “100% confident” she would not see any more of her shadow cabinet leave for Reform.

Asked if she would be on alert for MPs seeking to switch sides before the elections, Mrs Badenoch told the Press Association: “I think people should be wondering why they set that deadline.

“Perhaps they’re worried that they’re not going to get anyone any more.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “The stench of a failed and dying Tory party now engulfs Reform.

“The Conservatives left public services on their knees, and Nigel Farage is now unconditionally trying to rehabilitate their disastrous record.

“The public won’t be fooled: the Tories failed Britain and Reform want to do it all over again.”

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Rosindell’s defection to Reform “isn’t a political earthquake”.

A spokesperson added: “It’s a change of rosette for a career politician worried about getting a P45.

“The public are fed up hearing about how Britain is broken from the very same people who broke it.”