Labour chiefs warned not to rig by-election selection to block Burnham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned by Labour MPs and union chiefs not to perform a “stich-up” to prevent Andy Burnham potentially returning to Westminster.

Mr Burnham, long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, faces a decision on whether to attempt to return to Westminster after a Greater Manchester MP announced he would quit the Commons.

Labour MPs warned against using the party’s ruling national executive committee to block Mr Burnham from standing in Gordon and Denton.

Jo White, who chairs the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, said: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election. A London stitch up will be a disaster for Labour.”

And Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith said: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates. I agree with the Prime Minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests.

“Any decision made to limit the choice would be wrong.”

Former minister Andrew Gwynne said on Thursday he would stand down as MP for Gorton and Denton citing “significant ill health” and advice from his doctor not to return to work.

His decision means a by-election in the constituency, which Labour won comfortably in 2024.

But Mr Burnham faces several hurdles if he is to use this moment to try to return to Westminster.

His candidacy will have to be approved by the NEC, which has been seen as under the control of Sir Keir’s supporters.

But the leaders of two unions represented on the committee warned against any move to block Mr Burnham.

Unison’s Andrea Egan said: “I’m sure all trade unionists expect a democratic process for Gorton and Denton in which local party members decide who they want to represent them.

“We’ve seen enough control-freakery in the Labour Party and it has done our movement nothing but harm.”

And the Fire Brigades Union’s Steve Wright said: “It would be a democratic outrage if Andy Burnham was blocked from seeking selection as Labour’s by-election candidate in this seat.”

Health minister Stephen Kinnock insisted the process would be the same as any other candidate selection.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It will be like any other selection process and those rules and procedures will be set in due course.”

Mr Kinnock said Mr Burnham was “doing a great job in the role that he currently has”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Andy Burnham is an incredibly talented and effective leader as the mayor of Greater Manchester.”

Mr Burnham has yet to comment on whether he will apply to be Labour’s candidate in the upcoming by-election.

But before Mr Gwynne’s announcement, the mayor said he was “in the dark” about the MP’s plans, adding: “People shouldn’t rush to conclusions.”

If selected, Mr Burnham would then face a potentially tough by-election contest.

Although Mr Gwynne won his seat with 51% of the vote, Labour’s support nationally has crashed since the election and Reform UK has vowed to “throw everything” at the seat.

If elected, he would have to give up the mayoralty as in that role he is also a police and crime commissioner, and therefore legally barred from sitting as an MP.

A vacancy in the Greater Manchester role could present Nigel Farage’s party with another electoral target.