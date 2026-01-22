Andy Burnham ‘in the dark’ about reports MP may leave Manchester vacancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he is “in the dark” about reports a suspended Labour MP could stand down and clear a path allowing him to stand for Parliament.

Labour mayor Mr Burnham did not rule out whether he would stand as a candidate should Andrew Gwynne stand down as the MP for Gorton and Denton, but insisted he was “very focused” on his role as mayor.

Several news outlets reported that Mr Gwynne, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, is planning to stand down.

The move would trigger a by-election in his Greater Manchester constituency, which could allow Mr Burnham a route into Parliament, as some MPs call for him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour leadership.

Asked about the rumours of Mr Gwynne’s intentions by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Burnham said: “It’s not been confirmed to me. I’ve had no contact on this issue with Andrew or anyone close to him. I know him of old, of course, but I’m as in the dark about this as anyone.

“People shouldn’t rush to conclusions.”

Mr Burnham said he had been “very focused on my role as mayor of Greater Manchester”, adding that a re-industrialisation plan he “put out this week shows that”.