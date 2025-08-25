Nearly 100,000 homes sped up by drive to cut red tape, ministers claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 100,000 homes have been sped up by an initiative to cut red tape, according to the Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the New Homes Accelerator was “breaking down the barriers” stopping new homes from being built, and would “turn the tide on the housing crisis”.

The accelerator scheme, set up last year, has helped local councils with capacity problems in their planning systems, and has also removed regulatory hurdles from some schemes.

It has so far led to 36,000 new homes being sped up across England, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

A further 63,000 homes are also being driven forward by the initiative, the department said.

Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, said: “We’ve rolled up our sleeves and are breaking down the barriers which stop us from building the houses to buy and rent that families and young people need, helping to speed up the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes already.

“We are continuing to take decisive action through our New Homes Accelerator to speed up the delivery of homes, meet our stretching 1.5 million homes target through the plan for change, and get spades in the ground to turn the tide on the housing crisis.”

Areas where new homes have been sped up by the scheme include the North West, London, Somerset and the South East.

The initiative is one of the steps ministers are taking as they aim to build 1.5 million homes by the end of the Parliament.

Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly said the Government “know they can’t deliver their housing numbers”.

He added: “Angela Rayner threatened to resign rather than be held to their 1.5 million homes ‘promise’.

“Their extra taxes and red tape are drowning businesses and making house building harder.”