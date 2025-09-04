Rayner firm denies giving tax advice as PM refuses to say if he would sack her
The conveyancer used by the Deputy Prime Minister to purchase her Hove flat said it did not give advice on trust and tax matters.
A conveyancer used by Angela Rayner to buy a flat she has since admitted underpaying stamp duty on has denied giving her tax advice, as Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether he will sack his deputy if she is found to have broken the ministerial code.
The Deputy Prime Minister has said incorrect “advice from lawyers” led her to pay too little tax when she purchased the property in Hove this year.
Sources close to Ms Rayner said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the property was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.
But the conveyancing firm, Verrico and Associates, on Thursday told media its lawyers “never” gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made “scapegoats”.
Managing director Joanna Verrico reportedly told The Telegraph: “We’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said “of course” he will act on the findings of his independent standards adviser looking into whether Ms Rayner broke ministerial rules.
But Sir Keir would not be drawn on whether he would fire his deputy, who is also the Housing Secretary, if Sir Laurie Magnus concludes that a breach occurred.