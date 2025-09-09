Apple pledges to reduce burden of ‘silent killer’ with new watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has vowed to find a million people with undiagnosed high blood pressure in just one year with its new watch.

The Apple Watch Series 11 was launched as the technology giant rolled out a series of new products including other new watches, AirPods and iPhones.

One feature of the Series 11 is a notification which alerts users if they are suspected of having chronic high blood pressure.

Apple has said that it is filing for regulatory approval of the new technology.

The tool uses data from the watch’s heart sensor and an algorithm “looks for chronic high blood pressure by analysing how your blood vessels respond to beats of the heart”, Apple’s vice president of health Dr Sumbul Desai said.

Blood pressure can go up and down throughout the day and night so the tool works in the background and uses 30 days of data.

Users will get a notification if it is suspected that they have high blood pressure.

While Apple conceded that the app will not catch all cases, it has estimated that it will help identify a million people with high blood pressure in a year.

It said that the feature was developed using data from multiple studies with more than 100,000 people.

It was then validated on more than 2,000 people, Apple said.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Desai said: “We’re thrilled to share our next advancement focused on a problem of massive proportions – high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

“It impacts approximately 1.3 billion adults worldwide.

“The American Heart Association has referred to it as a silent killer, because it often occurs with no obvious symptoms.”

She went on: “To help, we’ve developed a ground-breaking feature that can alert you to possible hypertension just by wearing your Apple Watch.

“Using data from the optical heart sensor, the algorithm looks for chronic high blood pressure by analysing how your blood vessels respond to beats of the heart.

“The algorithm works in the background, reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify you if it identifies patterns of hypertension.

“We’ve developed this novel approach using advanced machine learning methods and a series of studies totalling over 100,000 participants.

“While it won’t detect all instances of hypertension, we expect to notify over one million people with undiagnosed hypertension in the first year alone, empowering them to make life saving behavioural changes or start treatment.”

She added: “We expect clearance from the FDA and other regulators soon, with availability in 150 countries and regions this month, including the US and Europe.”

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is very common, especially among older adults.

There are often no symptoms so people may not realise they are affected.

Having the condition puts people at higher risk of heart attack or stroke.

It can also lead to kidney failure, heart failure, problems with sight, and vascular dementia.

The new watch will also feature a new sleep feature – the Sleep Score – which tracks several factors to provide information on sleep quality.

These factors include sleep duration, bedtime “consistency”, how often a person wakes and the time spent in each stage of sleep.

“Now we’ll help you understand the quality of your sleep and how to make it more restorative with Sleep Score,” said Dr Desai.