Archbishop acknowledges disappointment on standalone same-sex blessings decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading bishop has described a decision that standalone services for same-sex blessings in the Church of England would need a two-thirds majority at General Synod as “difficult and disappointing” for some.

Divisions on issues of sexuality have been long-running in the Church and the latest development has also seen the House of Bishops state that legislation would be required to allow clergy to enter into same-sex marriages.

Final decisions on the process are due to be made in December, but the Church of England confirmed in an update on Wednesday that bishops have agreed in principle that both standalone blessings services and clergy same-sex marriage “would need formal synodical and legislative processes to be completed before they could be permitted”.

In February 2023, Synod – known as the Church’s parliament – voted in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages after a marathon debate across two days.

In December that year the first same-sex partnerships received blessings as part of wider services.

Efforts had been made by supporters to have trial standalone services sooner, but bishops have now said legal advice has indicated legislation to authorise any such bespoke services would need two thirds majorities in the three houses of Synod in order to be approved.

For a change in the rules which currently prevent clergy from being in a same-sex marriage, legislation would be needed with simple majorities at Synod and approval by the Westminster Parliament, they said.

No time frame has been set out for either process.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “As we continue prayerfully to navigate this important work on behalf of the Church, we believe these are the right decisions following further legal and theological advice.

“However, we recognise that for some, they will be difficult and disappointing. I continue to pray for God’s grace and gentleness for all as we continue to discern a way through these questions.”

Dame Sarah Mullally, who is Archbishop of Canterbury-designate and will be legally recognised as the Church of England’s top bishop from January, previously described the 2023 vote for same-sex blessings as a “moment of hope for the Church”.

But she recognised that differences of opinion and strong feelings remain.

Speaking after that vote, she said: “I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others.”

As someone who oversaw the development of the proposals for prayers, she previously said she “would have the conversation (with a couple), and there are certainly prayers within that suite (of prayers) that I would use”.