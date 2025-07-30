New Archbishop of Wales announced following turbulent time in church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Archbishop of Wales has been announced following a turbulent time in the church.

Cherry Vann has been revealed as the 15th person to hold the role – and the first woman.

Ms Vann, originally from Leicester, has served as the Bishop of Monmouth for the past five years.

She replaces Andrew John, who retired last month after three-and-a-half years in the role, following a chaotic time in the Church in Wales.

Mr John’s departure followed the publication of a safeguarding review at Bangor Cathedral, which identified “a culture in which sexual boundaries seemed blurred” and “promiscuity was acceptable”.

There has been no suggestion that Mr John behaved inappropriately.

Mr John commissioned two reports into the North Wales cathedral in October last year.

A summary of a report shared on the Church in Wales’ website said there were also reports of “inappropriate language, rude jokes and innuendos in the choir that left some feeling unsafe and marginalised”.

Inappropriate language was also used in front of younger members of the choir and at times caused “humiliation to some”, the report’s authors were told.

Other issues raised included the presence of hurtful gossip, a poor safeguarding approach and weak financial controls.

Ms Vann was ordained as a deacon in 1989 and was among the first women to be ordained as a priest in the Church of England in 1994.

She then served as Archdeacon of Rochdale, in the Diocese of Manchester, for 11 years.

In a statement, she said: “The first thing I shall need to do is to ensure that the issues which have been raised in the last six months are properly addressed and that I work to bring healing and reconciliation, and to build a really good level of trust across the Church and the communities the Church serves.”