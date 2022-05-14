The mother of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support treatment dispute said she is “not giving up” as doctors announced they will carry out tests to establish whether the schoolboy is dead.

Hollie Dance said she is still “broken” by the situation but is continuously praying for a miracle for Archie Battersbee who sustained “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home.

“Sorry I’ve been a bit distant,” Ms Dance told her Facebook followers who have supported her throughout the ongoing dispute. “Feeling broken but I’m not giving up. Arch is stable this morning although the machines going a bit berzerk not sure why. I’m going to do a live prayer tomorrow and hopefully video Arch for you all to help heal him,” she said.

Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A High Court judge concluded late on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests after a doctor told her that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot was told that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.

A spokeswoman for the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, said, after the private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, that a brain-stem test would be arranged for next week.

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since suffering brain damage (Family/PA) (PA Media)

Speaking after the ruling yesterday, Ms Dance said: “I am trying to be there for my little boy while also fighting a legal battle, it is so difficult and unfair.

“There’s not been enough time to see what he can do. He has squeezed my fingers with a tight grip. I think that’s his way of letting me know he’s still here and just needs more time.”

She added: “Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go. He may not be the same as he was, but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this, I want to give it to him.”

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie’s family.