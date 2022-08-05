Archie Battersbee’s life support to be withdrawn on Saturday after legal fight comes to end
Family said to be ‘devastated’ after European court refuses to intervene in Archie’s case
Archie Battersbee’s life-sustaining treatment is to be withdrawn in hospital on Saturday, his family have been told, as their legal battle to have their young son moved to a hospice came to a close.
The 12-year-old has been in a coma since April following what his mother believes was his participation in an internet challenge, and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions at a London hospital.
Following a gruelling and unsuccessful legal battle to stop their son’s life support from being withdrawn, Archie’s family then sought to have their son moved from the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel to spend his final days in a hospice.
But they were left “devastated” as it became clear on Friday that “all legal routes have been exhausted”, and “are spending precious time with Archie”, said Christian Concern, a campaign group supporting the family.
In a last-ditch bid on Friday evening, the family sought help from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after the British Court of Appeal confirmed shortly after 6.30pm that it had refused them permission to appeal a High Court judgement preventing Archie from being moved.
But some three hours later, the European court said its judges would not intervene by applying the “interim measures” permitted in “exceptional” cases where it “considers that the applicant faces a real risk of serious, irreversible harm if the measure is not applied”.
The family’s “submissions did not appear to contain an explicit request for the court to take a specific action under Rule 39”, a spokesperson said in reference to the legal process allowing for such measures.
In their bid to the court, Archie’s parents had argued there had been a violation of articles six and eight of the European Convention on Human Rights – which lay out the right to a fair trial, and to respect for private and family life.
But the court’s president decided that these complaints fell outside the scope of its powers under Rule 39, the ECHR spokesperson said.
Prior to the court’s decision, Barts Health NHS Trust had said its position remained the same in that no changes would be made to Archie’s care “until the outstanding legal issues are resolved”.
Archie has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother at their home in Southend, Essex, in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.
His mother, Hollie Dance, believes he was taking part in an online challenge that left him catastrophically ill.
On Wednesday the couple’s lengthy legal battles to prolong his life support ended when the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene to halt the withdrawal of treatment.
The family’s focus then shifted to trying to get their son moved to a hospice, but Mrs Justice Theis at the High Court concluded on Friday that it was not in Archie’s best interests to be moved.
Doctors said Archie was in such a grave condition that moving him to a hospice carried a “significant risk” he could die during the journey, the High Court was told.
Ruling on Friday that he should remain in hospital while his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn, Ms Justice Theis said due to the risks involved in a transfer and “the increasing fragility of his medical condition”, Archie should remain in hospital when his treatment is withdrawn.
“The circumstances outlined by Dr F of the physical arrangements at the hospital and the arrangements that can be made will ensure that Archie’s best interest will remain the focus of the final arrangements to enable him peacefully and privately to die in the embrace of the family he loved,” Ms Theis said.
Doctors treating the schoolboy for the past four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, but his family kept his life support going in the hope he might recover.
But the judges considering the appeal application concluded on Friday that Judge Theis’s decisions were right.
“It follows that the proposed appeal has no prospect of success and there is no other compelling reason for the Court of Appeal to hear an appeal,” they said.
The appeal judges also said one of the arguments presented by Archie’s parents was flawed legally, adding: “It is also not easy to understand as it seeks to argue that Archie’s best interests have ceased to be relevant.”
After the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused the application to delay any changes to his treatment, Ms Dance said she wanted her son to “spend his last moments” together with his family privately.
She told Times Radio they would not have privacy at the hospital, adding: “We can’t even have the chance to be in a room together as a family without nurses.”
She said: “There’s absolutely no privacy, which is why, again, the courts keep going on about this dignified death – why aren’t we allowed to take our child to a hospice and spend his last moments, his last days together privately?”
Barts Health NHS Trust said Archie’s condition was too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.
A High Court order made last month requires that Archie remain at the Royal London Hospital while his treatment is withdrawn.
A family spokesperson said a hospice had agreed to take him, adding: “Hospices are well and truly designed for palliative and respite care.
“Archie is now obviously on palliative care so there is no reason whatsoever for him not to take his last moments at a hospice.”
Additional reporting by PA
