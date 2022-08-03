Archie Battersbee: European Court of Human Rights refuses to postpone withdrawal of life support
The application to the ECHR was expected to be Archie’s family’s last chance to keep him on life support
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has refused an application by the parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.
Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.
His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.
Doctors were set to switch off his life support at 11am on Wednesday, but they decided to wait for the ECHR’s decision after Archie’s parents made a last-minute bid to the court.
The medics at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” that Archie is brain-stem dead and have argued that it’s in his best interest for life support to end.
On Tuesday, after losing the Supreme Court bid, Ms Dance said they would apply to the ECHR. She vowed to “fight right until the bitter end,” adding: “Is that the way forward in this country then we’re allowed to execute children because they’ve got disabilities? What next?”
On Monday, the Court of Appeal ruled that Archie’s treatment should not continue beyond noon on Tuesday – the same day as the Supreme Court’s decision.
The Supreme Court judges concluded that the Court of Appeal – which had heard that Archie’s “every bodily function is now maintained by artificial means” – had “made the correct decision”.
More follows
