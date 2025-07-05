Meghan opens up about July 4 ‘tradition’ and second date with Harry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about a personal July 4 tradition that began during the early days of her relationship with her husband.

In an Instagram post, Meghan said the couple began marking Independence Day in the United States with sweet treats after the duke brought themed cupcakes to celebrate their second date in 2016.

The pair now include children Archie and Lilibet in the tradition, Meghan added.

Posting a picture of seven cupcakes on social media, Meghan wrote: “Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate.

“Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition.

“Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes”.

The duchess was also seen smiling in the kitchen and preparing fruit platters in a reel posted by her As Ever brand to mark the US holiday.

A video on As Ever’s Instagram account, captioned “Happy 4th of July!” showed Meghan preparing boards of fruit and jam.

Earlier this week, the duchess’ new rose wine, which is said to “capture the essence of sun-drenched outdoor moments” and costs more than £20 a bottle, sold out within an hour.

Meghan launched her As Ever Napa Valley Rose 2023, described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”, on Tuesday.

The beverage, priced at more than £65 for a minimum three-bottle order, had only appeared to be available for US customers to buy, with shipping addresses limited to America.

The duchess made her social media return in early 2025 and regularly shares personal milestones and professional updates through her Instagram account.Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California, since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family on January 8 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

In a recent interview, Harry said he “would love a reconciliation” with his family, claiming Charles will not speak to him and expressing concern that he does not know “how much longer my father has”.