No evidence of fall in Covid rules compliance after Storey funeral, O’Neill says

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said there is no evidence to suggest there was a fall in compliance with Covid restrictions after Bobby Storey’s funeral.

Former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster made the claim at the Covid-19 Inquiry in London on Wednesday as it examined Stormont decisions made on test, trace and isolation.

The former DUP leader said there was a fall in compliance after Sinn Fein ministers, including Ms O’Neill, attended the large-scale funeral for the senior republican in west Belfast in June 2020, when there were restrictions on social gatherings.

“I don’t think that we were slow to promote compliance because day after day at press conferences we were urging the public to comply,” Mrs Foster told the inquiry on Wednesday.

“There was a breakdown in compliance after the attendance of senior members of Sinn Fein at a high-ranking republican funeral at the end of June, which caused severe difficulties in Northern Ireland with compliance and adherence.”

She said that despite efforts made, including working with the PSNI and giving money to councils to employ Covid marshals, there was “a difficulty which still hung over the Executive” around non-compliance because of the Storey funeral.

Asked about Mrs Foster’s comments, Ms O’Neill told the inquiry: “I think, unfortunately, I believe Arlene Foster raised that issue again today in the inquiry because the comments are politically motivated.

“I don’t believe there is any evidence that suggests that actually is the case.”

Ms O’Neill apologised for having attended the funeral at the Covid inquiry in 2024.

Northern Ireland chief medical officer Michael McBride told the inquiry there was no evidence to support the claim that compliance dropped as a result of the Storey funeral.

“From a purely scientific and public health perspective, I’m not aware of any evidence that that’s the case,” he said.

“I think the major driver of the increase in cases throughout that summer, into September, into October, were the relaxations in the non-pharmaceutical measures, which had been agreed by the Executive, that’s what led to the increase in transmission.

“There was more mixing with more people coming together in a range of environments, and that led to an increase in the pandemic.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mrs Foster said it was “inhumane” that people had to die alone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former DUP leader said if she could change one thing from that period, it would be that families should have been allowed to make their own informed decisions on being with their dying loved ones.

Asked about whether black, Asian and minority ethnic groups suffered as a result of pre-existing inequalities, Mrs Foster said this was true “of a number of different groups”.

“Young people, for example, were denied chances in life that they would have otherwise had,” she said.

“Those living alone were isolated and lonely, people who were dying alone in hospital and if I could change one thing, my lady, it would be that.

“We should have given families all of the information, told them about the risks, and allowed them to make the decisions as to whether they wanted to be with their loved ones as they were dying.

“Because I think it is quite inhumane, when one thinks about it, to allow someone to die alone in the way that so many people did.”

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill were also asked about the decision to pause contact tracing on March 12 2020.

It was reintroduced as a pilot on April 27 and introduced fully on May 18.

Mrs Foster said the decision was made after a Cobra meeting on March 12, at which she, Ms O’Neill, and then Health Minister Robin Swann had little opportunity to engage and were “in receive mode”.

Both Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill said they did not take it from the Cobra meeting that contact tracing was to stop.

Mrs Foster said: “I didn’t have the understanding after that Cobra meeting, clearly wrongly now, that we were going to stop contact tracing as a consequence of the discussions at that Cobra meeting. The Department of Health clearly did have that understanding and stopped the contact tracing.”

Mr McBride said it was “clear” to him that a decision was made to stop contact tracing at the Cobra meeting.

Asked by the inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett whether Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill “didn’t understand that was what the decision was”, he said: “I thought it was clear and it was clearly reflected in the minutes of the Cobra meeting.”

Mr McBride told the inquiry that testing capacity issues were behind the decision to stop community testing and that the ending of contact tracing was a “second order” as a result.

He said: “Even a week after March 12, we had less than 200 tests available to us in Northern Ireland on a daily basis, and even that was limited because of the lack of reagents that we had and swabs that we had because of global supply issues.”

Mr McBride said if they had more tests and testing capacity, they would have continued community testing and contact tracing for longer.

Mrs Foster said that test and trace was not initially seen as a “significant” issue that warranted an Executive decision.

She said in hindsight it “probably should have come to the Executive” but also added it “probably would have made it slower”.

“I know that there was a very real concern at that time that the amount of work officials were being asked to do was quite significant, and I’m not suggesting that it didn’t come to the Executive for this reason but it would have certainly slowed decision-making down at that time,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said she had raised concerns about ending contact tracing in March, as it went against the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Notes by Ms O’Neill, who was then the deputy First Minister, were read out from a meeting on March 16 where she wrote “GB approach nightmare compared to rest of world”.

She told the inquiry it was “absolutely” a decision by the Department of Health to stop contact tracing in mid-March and that she believed it “wasn’t the right approach”.

Ms O’Neill was asked by Baroness Hallett whether she was not listened to because of deep political divides in Northern Ireland.

“The fact that we live on an island, the fact that we were one single epidemiological unit, that wasn’t factored into decision-making.

“That’s not a political point, that’s just a logical point. I didn’t feel like that was being taken on board.

“I think perhaps that, at times, could be seen as I wanted to follow everything in the south. I didn’t. I wanted to follow everything that worked, and I didn’t mind where it came from, as long as it worked for the people that we represented.”

Also appearing before the inquiry was former health minister Robin Swann, who said he remembers being challenged on the decision to end contact tracing in March 2020, but not being told to change course.

He said the first minister and deputy first minister have the power to call any decision made by a minister to the Executive “for a different approach to be taken”.

“My reading, my understanding of that conversation and their statements is that none of them thought we had taken that step too early,” Mr Swann said of ending contact tracing in mid-March 2020.

“In regards to the comments ‘test, test, test’, I think (it) was an easy soundbite because it didn’t match actually our capacity in regards to the tests that we had.”

He added: “There was challenge, there was questioning, there was robust debate around the direction we were taking, but there was no direction from the Executive, first or deputy first minister, actually to change course.

“That approach for saying ‘test, test, test’, just because you say it doesn’t mean to say tests will miraculously appear, reagents will appear, swabs will appear, or the machines that were necessary across the labs would suddenly materialise.”

Asked about Hazel Gray, whose mother and father died of Covid and who had contacted Mr Swann in 2020, he expressed his sympathies with the family.

Mr Swann said: “If I had had the ability to test everyone regularly when they wanted it, as they required it, I can assure you, my lady, and this inquiry and the members that I would have been doing that from the very beginning.”