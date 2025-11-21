Stormont response to Covid characterised by ‘petty party politics’, say bereaved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The “petty party politics” that characterised Stormont’s response to Covid-19 must never be repeated in the event of another pandemic, a lawyer for bereaved families has said.

Solicitor Enda McGarrity, who represents the Northern Ireland Covid Bereaved Families for Justice (NICBFFJ) group, said the families’ criticism of the official response in the region had been vindicated by the latest report from the Covid inquiry, which found that political divisions within the Stormont Executive led to “chaotic decision-making”.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett’s report on government responses to Covid found that the political reaction to the pandemic in Northern Ireland was “deeply divided along political lines and beset by leaks, leading to an incoherent approach”.

The report said the attendance of then Sinn Fein deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill at the funeral for veteran republican Bobby Storey in Belfast in June 2020 when there were tight restrictions on such public gatherings, and her initial refusal to apologise, “contributed to tensions in the Northern Ireland Executive Committee”.

It also said there was the “inappropriate instigation of cross-community votes to make political points” by former DUP first minister Baroness Arlene Foster. The cross-community voting mechanism effectively hands blocs of unionist or nationalist ministers the ability to veto votes that would have otherwise passed on a straight majority basis.

The report concluded that the political response in Northern Ireland, like the rest of the UK, was “a repeated case of too little, too late”.

Mr McGarrity said Baroness Hallett’s findings offered a “damning assessment” of political decision-making in Northern Ireland.

“Her statement vindicates the position of the Northern Ireland Covid Bereaved Families For Justice, who have always been of the view that the approach of many of our elected representatives during the pandemic was characterised by petty party politics rather than public health considerations,” he said.

“These issues, together with structural weaknesses and strained relations with the UK Government, meant the Northern Ireland Executive was poorly equipped to deal with an emergency on the scale of Covid-19.”

Mr McGarrity said recommendations made in the report – including allowing for delegation of powers to the first and deputy first ministers in times of emergency; a reconstitution of the role and functions of the chief medical officer; and an update of Stormont’s ministerial code – must be implemented.

“For too long, recommendations from inquiries have gone unfulfilled due to a lack of proper reflection, ambition and urgency,” he said.

“NICBFFJ say that the chair’s recommendations in this inquiry are so damning and cross-cutting that every effort must be made to ensure the failures that have been identified do not recur.

“The message from the chair of this inquiry could not be clearer.”

He added: “At critical points during the pandemic, ministers failed to put the common interest of all people above their own party-political interests.

“These failures should never be repeated. For those loved and lost.”

On Thursday, Ms O’Neill, now Northern Ireland’s First Minister, said the publication of the Covid inquiry’s second report was an “important milestone”.

“Covid was an unprecedented global emergency and this report will provide further lessons from the experience at all levels of society,” she said.

“Those lessons must inform our preparedness for, and response to, any future pandemic or society-wide emergency in the future.

“Our thoughts are very much with those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.”

The DUP responded to the report on Friday. In a statement, the party said it welcomed the publication. It insisted DUP ministers prioritised the “best interests of the people” and, in an apparent swipe at Sinn Fein and the attendance of senior figures at the Storey funeral, claimed public messaging had been “undermined by those responsible for setting rules failing to follow them”.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those who suffered loss, and with families who endured the pain of bereavement, often in the most lonely and traumatic circumstances,” the party said.

“Throughout the pandemic, DUP ministers all at times prioritised what we believed to be the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland. The party has fully co-operated with the inquiry as it sought to establish a clear and accurate record of events.

“This was an unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult period for everyone across our society. Throughout the pandemic, people in Northern Ireland, including those on the front line of our health service, worked tirelessly to protect lives and safeguard livelihoods. It is important that public messaging is never again undermined by those responsible for setting rules failing to follow them. That had a significant impact on public confidence at a crucial time.

“There will undoubtedly be lessons to learn from this report for future emergency planning, and we are committed to ensuring that those lessons are acted upon so that Northern Ireland is better prepared for any future crises.”

The Executive Office (TEO), which is jointly led by Ms O’Neill and DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, also issued its official response on Friday.

“We recognise that yesterday was another difficult day for families who lost loved ones and for all those still affected by the pandemic,” the TEO said in a statement.

“The report is a significant milestone, and it is important that we now take time to properly consider the recommendations.

“We thank the chair, Baroness Hallett, for the work of the inquiry. We acknowledge there are lessons to be learned and the cross-departmental group established to take forward recommendations continues to meet and will now consider the report’s findings.

“We will also continue to engage with NI Covid Bereaved Families for Justice and other stakeholders to ensure their experiences inform this work.”