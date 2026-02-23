Urgent recall of another children’s toy over asbestos contamination fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another children’s toy has been urgently recalled over fears it may be contaminated with asbestos.

The product Sand Art Activity Kit, which contains 10 bags of coloured sand, bottles and tools, has been removed from online marketplaces Amazon and eBay.

The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) said: “The toy presents a risk to health as the sand may be contaminated with a small quantity of asbestos.”

Asbestos is a banned substance because it poses a risk to health, even at low levels of exposure. The OPSS has deemed that the product, from the brand Colour Day, does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011.

Parents who have already purchased the product are advised to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely.

The OPSS has advised that if the sand is still in its packaging, it should be placed in a heavy-duty plastic bag and securely double-taped. The owner should take care to label the bag clearly and store it in a secure location out of the reach of children.

However, if the sand has already been used, the sites where the product came in contact with should be cleaned using wet cloths to avoid generating dust. The OPSS suggests wearing gloves and a mask, and placing the sand in a double bag.

open image in gallery The product Sand Art Activity Kit, which contains 10 bags of coloured sand, bottles and tools, has been removed from online marketplaces ( Office for Product Safety and Standards )

Children and other people should be kept away from areas where the sand has been used until the area has been cleaned, and the product has been disposed of in general household waste.

Buyers can also contact the distributor they purchased the toy from for a full refund. The Independent has contacted Amazon and eBay for comment.

There have been at least four other toys recalled this year over asbestos fears related to sand.

Last week, supermarket Asda had to recall its toys Stretcherz "Stretch Squad" and “Slammerz” figures after it was warned they may contain small amounts of asbestos.

A spokesperson for ASDA said: “While we have received no reports of harm, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution and in line with our commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

open image in gallery The Kids Create Sand Art Kit by manufacturer Design Group UK was also recently recalled over asbestos fears ( Office for Product Safety & Standards )

Another children’s sand product, the Kids Create Sand Art Kit by manufacturer Design Group UK, was also recently recalled over concerns of asbestos contamination.

The recalled batches were sold between January 2025 and February 2026, with the barcode 5012128618222 and model YKICACA4A016. The product contained three 20g bags of coloured sand.

Last month, children’s play sand had to be withdrawn from Hobbycraft after a parent alerted them to apparent traces of asbestos in their product.