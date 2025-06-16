More and more children aware of nicotine pouches, charity warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is growing awareness of nicotine pouches among children and teenagers, a charity has warned.

The pouches, which contain addictive nicotine and often sweeteners and flavourings, can be bought cheaply and are frequently used as a tobacco substitute.

There is currently a lack of evidence on the health effects of the pouches, which are placed under the top lip. The current law means people of any age can also buy them.

In February, trading standards teams in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Dorset warned they were seeing a “significant growth” in illegal versions containing potentially dangerous levels of nicotine.

A new YouGov survey commissioned by the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) has found a growing awareness of nicotine pouches among under-18s – rising from 38% in 2024 to 43% in 2025.

Almost 4% of teenagers also report trying the pouches, according to the poll of 2,746 youngsters aged 11 to 17.

Ash data also shows that between 2023 and 2025, nicotine pouch use has increased among younger adults aged 18 to 34.

Some 2.6% of 18 to 34-year-olds currently use them, compared to 0.2% of those aged over 55.

Ash said that while nicotine pouches are less harmful than smoking, there are currently no limits on the strength of the nicotine, and few controls over their marketing and advertising.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently going through Parliament which will ban the advertising and sponsorship of all vapes and other nicotine products (such as nicotine pouches) and ban all vapes and nicotine products (and non-nicotine vapes) from being sold to under-18s.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Smoking and Health, said: “Many of the big nicotine pouch brands are owned by tobacco companies with decades of experience targeting our children.

“The longer it takes for this Government to regulate, the more time the tobacco industry has to promote their products to the next generation.”

Ash said the Government must now prioritise the passage of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Ash, said: “The surge in teen awareness and growing levels of use in young adults over the last two years indicates that the industry’s marketing strategies are working.

“Products are highly promoted in shops and on social media with football stars and male influencers used to further raise their profile.

“Nicotine pouches are very likely to be less harmful than smoking. However, they must be properly regulated.”

Tobacco and vapes lead for Chartered Trading Standards Institute, Kate Pike, said: “I hear from trading standards teams across the country who are getting reports from concerned citizens who have seen teenagers being sold these products.

“However, there is no action we can take until the law is changed as no offence is being committed.”