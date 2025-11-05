What to do if you see an Asian hornet – as father and son die from stings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Environmentalists and beekeepers are sounding the alarm following an "unprecedented" surge in Asian hornet sightings this summer.

Experts have warned that the invasive species, which is is indigenous to Southeast Asia, now poses a “significant threat” to the UK’s native honeybees.

Single insects and nests are increasingly recorded in the southern counties of England. Recent figures show that there were 429 credible sightings and 112 nests, as of September 11, reported by the National Bee Unit (NBU) in the UK.

The public were urged to remain alert after an Asian hornet was found in Northern Ireland for the first time, while two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

Outside the UK, an American teacher and his teenage son were killed by a swarm of hundreds of hornets while on a ziplining holiday in Laos.

Hundreds of what are believed to have been Asian giant hornets attacked the pair while they were trying to descend from a tree, a source close to two US diplomats in Laos told The Times.

Here’s all you need to know about Asian hornets and what to do if you spot one.

What is an Asian hornet?

open image in gallery The Asian or yellow-legged hornet is a non-native predator that feeds on honeybees (Alamy/PA)

Also known as the yellow-legged hornet, these insects have caused concerns for beekeepers in the UK because they prey on a wide range of insects, including honey bees. Areas with a high density of Asian hornet nests present a risk to the surrounding area when it comes to insect diversity. They also present a health risk to those who are allergic to hornet or wasp stings.

These hornets tend to be far smaller than those found in Europe. While European hornets are between 30 and 35 mm in length, Asian hornets tend to be 25 mm long. Their abdomens are mostly black except for the fourth abdominal segment, which has a yellow band. They also have yellow legs and an orange face.

Their nests tend to be high up in trees or man made structures. As well as hunting honey bees and other insects, the hornets feed on fruits and flowers.

How did hornets get to the UK?

Asian hornets are believed to have first arrived in France in a cargo of pottery from China in 2004, by accident. They have since spread rapidly across Europe and have since been spotted in 15 different countries.

They were first spotted in the UK in 2016, in the town of Tetbury, Gloucestershire. After 10 days of intensive searching, a nest was found and destroyed.

The UK has confirmed a total of 147 sightings of the yellow-legged hornet since then, according to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA), including a total of 110 nests which have all been destroyed.

open image in gallery Asian hornets were first spotted in the Uk in 2016, but have been spotted across Europe since 2004 ( Getty/iStock )

DEFRA added that there had only been two confirmed sightings of the yellow-legged hornet in 2025, per a report from 27 March.

What should I do if I see a hornet?

DEFRA have asked any members of the public who believe they have spotted an Asian hornet to report them to the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEAH). Using a form on the UKCEAH website, people can send photos of the insect and the exact location of sighting.

There is also an Asian Hornet Watch app, where people can report any “sightings of concern” to the government’s National Bee Unit.

The UK Non-Native Species Secretariat have warned people not to disturb an active nest in case they get hurt.