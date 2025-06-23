Asian women called ‘divas’ by NHS staff when asking for pain relief – Streeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asian women have been referred to as “divas” by NHS staff when they have asked for pain relief in childbirth, while black mothers have been expected to cope because they are “strong”, Wes Streeting has said.

The Health Secretary said he was determined to deal with inequalities and racism in the health service as he launched a national investigation into NHS maternity services.

He pointed to data showing that babies of black ethnicity are twice as likely to be stillborn than babies of white ethnicity, and black women are two to three times more likely to die during pregnancy or shortly after birth than white women.

He said he had been “stunned” by language used against black and Asian mothers in maternity and neonatal units.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do not just on health inequalities, but on racism and discrimination in maternity care,” he said.

“I’ve been really stunned by some of the language that women have heard during the course of their own care: one mother saying that she’d been denied pain relief medication because they thought she was a ‘strong black woman’, another describing Asian mothers referred to as ‘divas’ when they asked for pain relief.

“I’m almost sat there in a state of disbelief, because what you hear is so shocking, you think this can’t possibly be true.

“And then you look at the evidence, and you see that what they have been through, is exactly as they describe.”

The national investigation will look at all aspects of maternity care in England after several high-profile scandals found hundreds of babies have died or been left disabled due to poor care.