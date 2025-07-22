Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Information about asylum hotel locations will be shared with food delivery companies to tackle suspected hotspots of illegal working, the Home Office have said.

A new agreement with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats will see information about high-risk areas shared to help them uncover abuse on their platforms and quickly suspend accounts.

Currently delivery riders discovered to be sharing their accounts with asylum seekers have their profiles suspended.

The latest measures hope to crack down further on the practice.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Illegal working undermines honest business, exploits vulnerable individuals and fuels organised immigration crime.

“By enhancing our data sharing with delivery companies, we are taking decisive action to close loopholes and increase enforcement.

“The changes come alongside a 50% increase in raids and arrests for illegal working under the Plan for Change, greater security measures and tough new legislation.”

The information sharing from the Home Office is aimed to prevent illegal working ( PA Wire )

The Home Office added that the gig economy firms have also been increasing real-time identity and right to work checks which has led to thousands of workers being taken off the platforms.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp claimed last month to have found evidence of people working illegally for the food delivery firms during a visit to a hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Asylum seekers in the UK are normally barred from work while their claim is being processed, though permission can be applied for after a year of waiting.

Delivery firms met Home Office bosses earlier this month to discuss the concerns of abuse in the sector.

The three delivery companies said they were fully committed to working with the Home Office and combatting illegal working.

Ministers promised a “nationwide blitz” to target migrants working illegally as part of efforts to deter people from coming to the UK from France.

Officials hope to tackle the “pull factors” attracting migrants to the UK alongside the deal struck by Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month to send some people who reach England in small boats back to France.

More than 23,500 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel so far in 2025, a record for this point in the year.