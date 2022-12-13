Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government must review its ban on asylum seekers working while they await decisions on their applications, an official report has said amid record backlogs.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) said restrictions were “pushing them into exploitative situations by preventing them from obtaining safe and legal sources of income”.

Its annual report said: “Individuals seeking asylum ordinarily have no right to work other than after their application has been pending for 12 months, and then only in a shortage occupation list role.

“The comparative restrictiveness of this rule, and the association between work restrictions and subsequent integration once refugee status is attained, are issues on which the MAC has previously commented.”

The body, which officially advises the Home Office, said it had questioned the scheme in its 2021 report and reiterated its recommendation that the policy on allowing asylum seekers to work was reviewed.

Its previous report said there was “clear evidence” of the harm the employment ban causes, and “little evidence” that it provides significant benefits.

The MAC found that any migrants without permission to work “may enter the informal economy on poorer wages and conditions”, and be less able to challenge their treatment out of fear of being reported to the authorities.

The report published on Tuesday warned that Ukrainian refugees who were in the UK at the outbreak of the war and were excluded from three official schemes may be “particularly likely to seek work on the informal market and find themselves in an exploitative situation”.

The number of people waiting for asylum decisions has reached more than 140,000, with worsening delays meaning that many are living in limbo for years.

Asylum seekers at risk of destitution must be housed by the Home Office, driving up huge spending on hotels, and those in accommodation are given £40.85 a week for all other costs.

A House of Lords amendment to the Nationality and Borders Act would have allowed them to work after six months waiting for a decision, but it was voted down by the government in April.

In August, the UN Refugee Agency said asylum seekers must be able to work after the same time period, finding that prolonged periods of financial hardship can lead them to “take up offers of work in unsafe and exploitative conditions”.

A report contained the accounts of a female trafficking victim who had “gone back into prostitution” after waiting more than a year for a government decision, Eritrean asylum seekers in domestic servitude and a group of young Vietnamese men being targeted by people “trying to re-exploit them in terms of nail bars or cannabis cultivation”.

Ministers have defended its position in the House of Commons, with immigration minister Robert Buckland saying in November: “It is not wise to enable asylum seekers to work because there are already significant pull factors to the UK as a result of the relative ease of working here, access to public services and the fact that we have relatively high approval rates for asylum seekers. I am not persuaded that it would be wise to add a further pull factor to the mix.”

The MAC report said that migrants’ “real or imagined fear” of deportation and immigration enforcement makes them vulnerable to exploitation.

It said the government’s “compliant environment”, previously known as the hostile environment, policies could be “used as a tool to control or threaten migrant workers and trap them in exploitative working conditions”.

The MAC report warned that the exploitation of migrants is not being detected because “labour market enforcement is not well resourced”, and that checks had become so rare that they had a “weak deterrent effect” on companies paying below minimum wage or treating workers poorly.

“Lack of enforcement, limited penalties and the potential profits to be gained by flouting the rules may also lead employers to make calculations and choose to carry out an ‘efficient breach’ of labour law,” it added.

The committee called for the Home Office to look at funding increased enforcement through fees paid by employers.