Number of asylum seekers waiting for initial decision hits record high at 100,000
The number of asylum seekers in the UK awaiting an initial decision on their claim has hit a record high at more than 100,000, new figures reveal.
Government data shows that at the end of 2021, 100,564 people had an initial asylum claim pending - up 55 per cent on the previous year and up 241 per cent on 2017.
Last year also saw the highest number of asylum claims in Britain in nearly 20 years, at 48,540. The last time this was exceeded was in 2003 when 49,407 claims were lodged.
Meanwhile, the number of people who have been brought to the UK under resettlement schemes after fleeing persecution has dropped by 254 per cent in the last two years, from 5,612 in 2019 to 1,587 last year.
More follows..
