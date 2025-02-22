Section of M4 ‘fully closed’ after dead body found on carriageway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The M4 near Bristol is “fully closed” on Saturday night after a dead body was found on the carriageway, police have said.

Avon and Somerset Police said a section of the motorway in south Gloucestershire is likely to remain closed in both directions until the early hours of Sunday after a body was found between junction 20 around Almondsbury Interchange, and junction 21 near Awkley.

Several drivers called the police from 6.40pm on Saturday to report something on the road, according to the force.

“Officers attended and found human remains,” Avon and Somerset Police said, adding they believe the body to be that of a man in his 40s.

“Inquiries are under way to identify the deceased and notify next of kin, while an investigation to establish how the person came to be on the motorway continues.”

The M48 eastbound is also closed from junction 1 near Aust, according to National Highways.

They added that motorists currently stuck on the M4 will be asked to turn around under guidance from traffic officers and police.

“Road users caught within the closure will be released by turning around under supervision of our traffic officers and police,” National Highways said in an alert.

“This is a complex operation and will take time due to the location and volume of traffic.

“For your own safety, that of the emergency services and other road users please do not attempt to turn around until instructed to do so by either police or National Highways traffic officers.”

Avon and Somerset Police have also urged anyone who was travelling along that stretch of the M4 and think they may have valuable information or dashcam footage to get in touch.