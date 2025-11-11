100 arrests made since serious rioting flared in Ballymena

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Northern Ireland have made 100 arrests since serious rioting erupted in Ballymena in the summer.

A senior officer said an investigation into the violence which began in the Co Antrim town and spread to other areas was continuing and this was providing “reassurance to local communities” that were impacted.

Violence erupted in Ballymena in June after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town.

Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, were charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest in the Co Antrim town over the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities, described by police at the time as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances lasted for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

Providing an update, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said their investigation has now resulted in 100 arrests with 91 people subsequently being charged for offences including riot, arson with intent to endanger life and burglary with intent to cause arson.

The PSNI said cases are currently being prosecuted before the courts.

Throughout the course of the team’s investigation, photographs of 60 potential suspects were issued to the public and this led to 49 arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said: “On June 9 hate motivated, serious public disorder unfolded in Ballymena which saw the homes of ethnic minority families destroyed and violent crowds attack police officers.

“Consecutive nights of sustained disorder in Ballymena and other parts of Northern Ireland followed until calm was restored.

“A dedicated investigation team was established to carry out a focused investigation into what happened and we brought together specialist resources to ensure a thorough and swift review was conducted.”

The senior officer said the investigation team had worked through over 1,000 hours of CCTV, evidence gathering and body worn video footage, as well as a large volume of online material.

He added: “This team’s work has been vital in restoring calm and providing reassurance to local communities in Ballymena and across Northern Ireland by identifying, and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

“A number of suspects remain unidentified and their images have been published on our website and social media platforms.

“I would appeal to these individuals to come forward and hand themselves into the police or if you know who they are please tell us.”

Mr O’Loan said: “The police service remains committed to maintaining public order, and we would strongly encourage anyone with information about what happened or who was involved to make contact with us.

“Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage that could help our investigation, can continued to be shared with us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.

“Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will do everything we can to prevent hate crime and bring those responsible to justice.

“We do not underestimate the impact hate crimes have on victims, their families and wider communities.

“It is totally unacceptable that anyone is targeted because of their race.

“No one should feel intimated or threatened due to their ethnicity and officers will continue to pursue justice for the victims of hate-related crime.”