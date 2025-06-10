Missiles thrown at police in second night of Ballymena disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fireworks and other objects have been thrown at police during a second night of disorder in Ballymena.

Riot police were deployed around the Clonavon Terrace area on Tuesday night as hundreds of people have gathered in the Co Antrim town.

PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads while riot police wearing armour and carrying shields stood nearby.

Some protesters shouted abuse and threw objects at the police including glass bottles and pieces of metal.

Police fired less-than-lethal rounds at some of those gathered and also used a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

It comes after violent disorder on Monday followed an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

The scenes of violence in Ballymena which left 15 police injured on Monday were described as “racist thuggery” by a senior officer.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the force had a significant operation in place over the coming days in case there was any repeat of the disturbances on Monday night in the Co Antrim town.

He said: “We are actively working to identify those responsible for last night’s racially motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice.

“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.”

A 29-year-old man has been charged with riotous behaviour after being arrested during disorder in Ballymena on Monday night.

The man, who is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 3, has also been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police.

Mr Henderson said other arrests are expected following the examination of video footage.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman described the events which saw police and ethnic minorities targeted as “very concerning”.

In Clonavon Terrace, several houses had their windows smashed and two which suffered significant smoke damage remained sealed off on Tuesday.

The violence flared following an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the town at the weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on Monday charged with attempted rape. The charges were read to the teenagers by a Romanian interpreter.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said it had made a third arrest in connection with the incident and reiterated a public appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Olphert from the PSNI’s public protection branch said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Monday June 9.

“He has been unconditionally released from police custody following questioning.”

After the later protest turned violent, police were attacked with petrol bombs and masonry.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the attacks should be “loudly condemned by all right-thinking people”.

“Any attempt to justify or explain it as something else is misplaced,” he said at a press conference at Ballymena police station.

He said that members of the minority ethnic community “felt fear” and there will be a significant policing operation in the town in the coming days to reassure the community.

“I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday’s disorder to reflect long and hard about their actions, they will have consequences,” he said.

Mr Henderson said that police officers from England and Wales will be brought to Northern Ireland if needed to help the PSNI in the wake of the Ballymena disorder.

He said: “Should I need any additionality, I’m absolutely assured that my colleagues in policing in England and Wales, the National Police Operation Centre, stand fast and ready to support should we need that support.”

The senior officer said police did not have specific intelligence that there would be a repeat of the violent scenes, but said a significant policing operation would be in place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7.30pm, a planned vigil gathered in the Galgorm Road area before making its way towards Larne Street, onto Wakehurt Road and then down Queen Street.

“The vigil was initially peaceful as it made its way towards the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena.

“Officers were present at the vigil to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response, due to the large number of people who had gathered in the area.

“A number of masked individuals then broke away from the vigil and began to build barricades, stockpiling missiles and attacking properties in the Clonavon Terrace area.

“Elements of the crowd then turned on to police and attacked officers with petrol bombs and masonry.

“This disorder was sustained and continued in the vicinity of Galgorm Street, Linenhall Street and Larne Road Link in the vicinity of the Braid.”

The statement added: “Police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction by masked rioters.

“Fifteen officers were injured with some requiring hospital treatment.

“Two police vehicles were also damaged during the disorder.

“A number of homes and businesses were damaged with windows and doors smashed. Four houses were damaged by fire with three people evacuated.

“The attacks on these properties are being investigated as racially motivated hate attacks.

“Windows were also smashed of several business units in Galgorm Parks in the early hours.

“In total, six properties in Clonavon Terrace have sustained damage to windows and doors during the disorder.

“During the course of the serious disorder, authorised police officers discharged one attenuating energy projectile (AEP) with one rioter struck.”

As part of ongoing inquiries, police are also investigating a report of arson at the Tobar Park area of Cullybackey in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shortly after 12.20am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a vehicle in the area which set it alight.

Damage was caused to a nearby property, with a woman and two children inside.

Downing Street said there could be no justification for the violence in Ballymena.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The disorder we saw in Ballymena is very concerning.

“Obviously, the reports of sexual assault in the area are extremely distressing, but there is no justification for attacks on police officers while they continue to protect local communities.

“PSNI and the justice system must be allowed to carry out their jobs and our thoughts are with the victims of the assault as well as the police officers who were injured.”