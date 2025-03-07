Song revealed for UK’s 2025 Eurovision act Remember Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girl group Remember Monday will represent the UK at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with the song What The Hell Just Happened?

The country music girl group will be hopeful that they get a better result at this year’s edition of the international competition in May in Basel, Switzerland, than the UK has had during the last two years.

Olly Alexander’s performance with disco-style Dizzy saw the UK come 18th in Sweden’s Malmo in 2024, and Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song in 2023 landed a second-last place at Liverpool.

Remember Monday said: “What The Hell Just Happened? is exactly how we’re feeling right now. It’s all very surreal; our friendship goes so far back, and we definitely never imagined that we’d be doing anything like this.

“When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic is ‘I wanna be a pop star’, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

“We’re going to be the first girl band to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour.

“We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage. We honestly can’t wait to experience this with all of the other incredible artists from around the world, and hopefully make everyone back at home feel proud.

“This is really the music World Cup and we’ll do our best to bring it home.”

Their key change musical theatre-esque song was co-written with British duo Billen Ted (Tom Hollings and Sam Brennan), Thomas Stengaard – who is behind several Eurovision songs – and pianist and songwriter Julie ‘Kill J’ Aagaard.

Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, previously competed on The Voice UK in 2019, where they were eliminated before the final of the competition.

They have released a number of tracks since the show, including their EP Crazy Anyway which came out last October.

The previous last girl band Precious made it to 12th in the Jerusalem 1999 edition of the competition with the song Say It Again. The group broke up a year later.

Remember Monday have been chosen by Sam Ryder’s manager David May, who headed up the BBC’s search for the next Eurovision contestant.

Ryder came second at Turin 2022 with the uplifting and energetic Space Man, which made him the first UK entrant to make it to the top five since Jade Ewen’s It’s My Time in 2009.

Remember Monday’s other songs include Laugh About It, Queen hit Fat Bottomed Girls, What The Bathroom Is For, and Famous, which have racked up hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify.

They have toured the UK and US including stopping at the C2C: Country to Country British music festival, The Long Road festival in Leicestershire, Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, and opening for Billy Joel’s 2023 BST Hyde Park show.

During their blind audition for The Voice UK, they harmonised to Seal’s Kiss From A Rose, and had all the judges including Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs saying yes to mentoring them.

American singer and actress Hudson was the mentor chosen, and they later appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they performed Alanis Morissette’s Hand In My Pocket, in 2024.

At the British Country Music Association (BCMA), they have taken home the UK Horizon prize in 2019, and the Best Duo or Trio gong in 2024.

Remember Monday has been a recipient of their International Showcase Fund which is run by PRS Foundation in partnership with other organisations.

The Grand Final of Eurovision will take place in St Jakobshalle on May 17, with the semi-finals taking place on May 13 and 15.