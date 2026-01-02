BBC pays £28k to October 7 survivors after filming inside their destroyed home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has paid £28,000 in compensation to an Israeli family who survived the October 7 attack after a film crew went into their destroyed home without permission.

As first reported by Jewish News, a BBC crew led by senior correspondent Jeremy Bowen entered the home of the Horenstein family in the small village of Netiv HaAsara in the days after the attack.

The BBC team even filmed personal photographs of their children at a time when many of the family’s friends and relatives did not know if they were alive.

Tzeela Horenstein said Hamas terrorists attacked the village early in the morning and threw a grenade at her husband Simon.

The couple and their two young children only survived because their home’s door twisted and jammed when the attackers tried to blow it out with explosives, she said.

She told Jewish News: “Not only did terrorists break into our home and try to murder us, but then the BBC crew entered again, this time with a camera as a weapon, without permission or consent.

“It was another intrusion into our lives. We felt that everything that was still under our control had been taken from us.

“Even in times of war there are limits, and when a media outlet crosses them, it must be held responsible.”

BBC News issued a written apology to the family and paid them £28,000 in compensation after legal proceedings were started in Israel, Jewish News reported.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not generally comment on specific legal issues, we are pleased to have reached an agreement in this case.”

Last year, Ofcom sanctioned the BBC for breaching the Broadcasting Code in its Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary after the corporation failed to disclose a narrator’s links to Hamas.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians, in the October 7 2023 attack.