Lisa Nandy hits out at BBC leadership over Glastonbury live stream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Nandy has hit out at the leadership of the BBC over its decision not to pull the live stream of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance.

The Culture Secretary said “several” editorial failures “becomes a problem of leadership”, during a statement to the Commons on Monday.

It came after rapper Bobby Vylan led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” on Saturday.

Ms Nandy said the Government is “exasperated” with the “lack of account from the leadership”, as MPs from across the chamber called for accountability.

In a statement on the BBC and Glastonbury, she said “problems with broadcasts” at the festival “should have been foreseeable”.

Labour MP Peter Prinsley (Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket) said: “How are Jews such as myself, in this country, to be reassured about the editorial processes of the BBC? And who on Earth will be held accountable for this error?”

Ms Nandy replied: “He makes an extremely important point about accountability, and that is something that is not lost on me as the Secretary of State, and something that I’ve impressed upon the BBC leadership as well.

“When you have one editorial failure, it’s something that must be gripped. When you have several, it becomes a problem of leadership.”

Conservative former minister John Glen said: “I think we all in this place understand the fine editorial judgments that the BBC and their staff have to make, but this is of a completely different order, and when people are losing faith in the great institutions of this country, could I urge the Secretary of State, in her follow-up conversations that … the BBC actually identified accountability to individuals?”

He added: “Somebody didn’t follow that guidance, and I think the country expects people to be held individually to account for why they fail to do their job properly.”

Ms Nandy replied: “I think people do expect people to be held to account for the way that they do their jobs, be that on the front line or at senior levels. It’s a point that I’ve made to the BBC.

“They will have heard what he said and what (Mr Prinsley) said as well about accountability, and it’s a point that I will continue to press.”

Jim Allister, TUV MP for North Antrim, described the live stream as “an appalling pro-terrorist broadcast”, adding: “The BBC deliberately chose not to cut the broadcast, perhaps therefore it’s time for Government to consider cutting the licence fee?”

Ms Nandy replied: “He will know that this Government supports the BBC. We believe it is an important institution.

“That is why we are so disappointed that this has happened, why we have been so exasperated with the lack of account from the leadership, not just about this, but about a previous Gaza documentary and a number of other issues as well.

“The BBC is one of the most important institutions in our country, and that is the reason why it is held to the highest of standards.”

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, who chairs the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said: “I wonder if the Secretary of State could say what explanation the BBC has given for why this live stream wasn’t cut?

“Now it can’t be for lack of staff on the ground. They took a reported 400 people to Glastonbury at the weekend. What were they all doing?”

Ms Nandy replied: “I think she’s right to raise the question of what the number of staff who were present at the Glastonbury Festival, or working on the broadcast, were doing.

“But I do think this also raises very, very serious questions at the highest levels of the BBC about the operational oversight and the way in which editorial standards are understood and reflected in the decisions that are made by individual staff.”

Shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew called for an independent inquiry, claiming the BBC “has repeatedly failed to call out antisemitic rhetoric, when it emerges under the guise of political commentary, and has faced serious allegations of minimising attacks on Jewish communities”.

Ms Nandy replied: “What I want to see from the BBC, and I know he shares this, is rapid action to make sure this cannot happen again.”

She also claimed an Independent MP was “aligning himself with antisemites”.

Ayoub Khan, MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, had accused the Government of “hypocrisy” because it did not make a statement when Israeli football fans “were chanting ‘death to all Arabs'” in November last year.

Ms Nandy said she “could not disagree more”, adding: “I think every member of this House will utterly condemn chants of ‘death to all Arabs’ – it’s disgusting and disgraceful.”

She continued: “The reason I have brought a statement to the House today is because our national broadcaster, which is funded by the licence fee, which is paid by the public in this country, has broadcast something that is deeply, deeply offensive to a community in this country, that has made many, many people feel and may actually have made them unsafe.

“Can I just say to him that as a longstanding supporter of justice for the Palestinians, he does nothing for the Palestinian cause by aligning himself with antisemites.”

In a point of order, Mr Khan said: “At no stage have I said in my question or statement that I was aligning myself to anyone at that Glastonbury event.”