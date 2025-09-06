Firefighters tackle blaze at BBC’s former HQ Television Centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at the old BBC Television Centre in London’s White City.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said about 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines had been called to the nine-storey building on Wood Lane.

Photos from the scene show crews at the Helios Building at the BBC’s former headquarters, which has since been converted into flats and a restaurant.

The fire service said in a statement: “The fire is currently affecting floors towards the top of the building.

“A restaurant, external decking and ducting is currently alight. An unknown number of flats have also potentially been affected by the fire.”

Nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precaution and a rest centre has been set up for those who had to leave their homes.

The BBC was primarily based at Television Centre until 2013 before moving to its current location at Broadcasting House.

The website for the Helios Building says it currently accommodates 162 homes, along with a gym and a 47-bedroom hotel.

Wood Lane is closed to traffic and people are advised to avoid the area.

The brigade said first reports of the fire were received just after 3am and crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being deployed as water towers to help extinguish the fire from height.

The cause of the fire is not known.