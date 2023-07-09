BBC under fire over star ‘paying teen for sexual images’ - latest

BBC presenter scandal: Stars speak out ‘after top presenter paid teen for explicit photos’ - latest
Presenter accused of paying teenager more than £35,000 for sexual images
High-profile figures have spoken out after a top presenter was accused of paying a teenager thousands for explicit pictures.
The unnamed BBC star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.
Writing on Twitter to deny involvement, TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”
Shortly afterwards, radio star Jeremy Vine also responded to the story, telling his Twitter followers: “It certainly ain’t me”.
Gary Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”
Nicky Campbell appeared to suggest he had contacted police about being mentioned in connection with the story.
The mother of the victim, who was 17-years-old when the payments began, told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone in which he was “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.
Neither the individual nor the teenager have been identified.
Several high profile figures have spoken out about the allegations to deny any involvement.
BBC has ‘very serious questions’ to answer over presenter in sexual image scandal
Senior MPs are calling for the BBC to investigate its handling of allegations that a star presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for explicit pictures, saying the corporation has “very serious questions” to answer.
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the allegations are “deeply concerning” and called for the BBC to “get a grip”.
And government minister Victoria Atkins called on the BBC to “act swiftly” to deal with the allegations.
“These are very serious allegations and I can quite understand the public’s concern about them,” she added.
BBC presenter should not stay on job under investigation, shadow chancellor says
The BBC presenter at the centre of claims he paid a teenager for explicit pictures should not stay in his job while an investigation is carried out, Rachel Reeves has said.
The shadow chancellor told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News the allegations are “deeply concerning”.
Ms Reeves said: “The idea that some presenters think that they act with impunity and they can get away with these sorts of things, it does call into question the ethics, the investigations, how long these things take.
“The BBC, but also other broadcasters, do need to get a grip because we seem to lurch from one scandal to another and more needs to be done.”
She added: “When serious allegations are made like this I don’t think it is right that people stay in those jobs while those very serious investigations go on.”
BBC responds to allegation
In response to the report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.
“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.
“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.
“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.
“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”
Mother of victim blames BBC presenter for turning child into ‘ghost-like crack addict’
Speaking about the allegations, the mother of the victim told The Sun how her child, now 20, had gone from a “happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” in three years.
She said: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick.
“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.
“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”
TV presenter Rylan Clark has addressed baseless speculation surrounding the unnamed BBC presenter who has been accused of paying a teenager for explicit photos.
The unknown presenter is reportedly a BBC star who has been taken off air since the allegation emerged.
After the story was published, Mr Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”
BBC radio presenter Jeremy Vine also addressed baseless speculation surrounding the allegations
A top BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for explicit pictures stripped to his underwear while on a video call, the mother of the alleged victim has claimed.
It is alleged that the TV star paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images and that the teenager used the money to fund a cocaine addiction, which “destroyed” their life.
The mother described how her child, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, turned from a “happy-go-lucky youngster” to a “ghost-like crack addict” in three years.
Neither the presenter nor the teenager has been identified. The presenter has reportedly been taken off air over the claims.
Presenter said to have been taken off air in response to the claims