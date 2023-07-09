BBC under fire over star ‘paying teen for sexual images’ - latest

The BBC said it takes any allegations very seriously (PA Wire)

High-profile figures have spoken out after a top presenter was accused of paying a teenager thousands for explicit pictures.

The unnamed BBC star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

Writing on Twitter to deny involvement, TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Shortly afterwards, radio star Jeremy Vine also responded to the story, telling his Twitter followers: “It certainly ain’t me”.

Gary Lineker tweeted: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

Nicky Campbell appeared to suggest he had contacted police about being mentioned in connection with the story.

The mother of the victim, who was 17-years-old when the payments began, told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone in which he was “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.

Neither the individual nor the teenager have been identified.