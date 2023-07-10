BBC presenter scandal: Presenter accused of paying teen for explicit photos is suspended - latest
Presenter accused of paying teenager more than £35,000 for sexual images
The BBC has suspended a presenter accused of paying a teenager thousands for sexually explicit photographs.
The broadcaster said an initial complaint over the unnamed TV presenter was made in May, but said “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature”.
It confirmed on Sunday afternoon that it has been in touch with the police alongside conducting its own inquiries and talking to the family of the teenager.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”
An unnamed BBC star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.
Several famous names have since publicly said they were not the presenter at the centre of the allegations, amid baseless speculation about the person’s identity on social media.
Writing on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”
Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker were also among the BBC stars to publicly state they were not the presenter in question.
Pressure monts on BBC as it deals with presenter explicit photo claims
Pressure is mounting on the BBC as it deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.
The corporation has been in touch with the police and confirmed a male member of staff has been suspended, while The Sun reported the presenter at the centre of the allegations made “panicked” calls to the young person last week.
The newspaper said the presenter allegedly asked “what have you done?”, adding that it is claimed he asked them to ring their mother to get her to “stop the investigation”.
BBC boss to be grilled by reporters on Tuesday
BBC director general Tim Davie will appear before the media on Tuesday to answer questions after the release of its annual report.
The reports are to assess the BBC's performance over a year.
In a separate statement, the BBC said it will be in a position to provide further updates on the situation in the coming days.
What do we know so far?
- A male BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for sexually explicit photographs
- The Met Police said the BBC made contact with the force
- BBC boss Tim Davie said the BBC is taking the allegations "extremely seriously"
- There were claims of a "different nature" revealed on Thursday, Mr Davie said
- Several high-profile BBC presenters have been forced to deny allegations following rumours on social media
Fresh new allegations reported
New allegations have emerged tonight that the BBC presenter made panicked calls to the teenager after the story broke. According to The Sun, the presenter called the teenager last week and asked “what have you done?” The newspaper also reported the BBC star asked the alleged victim to call their mother to try and stop the investigation.
BBC were told of new allegations of a 'different nature'
In a statement, the corporation said they were told of new allegations last Thursday.
Adding: "The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May.
"New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols."
BBC first made contact with police on Friday
BBC home editor Jason Farrel reported that the corporation first contacted the Met Police on Friday.
The broadcaster is said to have made further contact today.
According to the BBC, there will be more "in the coming days".
BBC Presenter: What are the allegations? What has happened so far?
The Sun newspaper spoke to a woman who claimed their child was paid £35,000 by a BBC presenter to send explicit pictures.
The mother said her child, now 20, was only 17 at the time it allegedly happened.
A male member of staff has been suspended, the corporation confirmed today.
The corporation claims it has been investigating a complaint since May when it was first made aware and that new allegations of a "different nature" were brought to it on Thursday.
The BBC has been in touch with the police alongside conducting its own inquiries and talking to the family of the teenager.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said he is "wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent" after a host of BBC presenters were forced to publicly state they were not the individual in question amid heavy speculation about the identity on social media.
The BBC has asked former detective Jeff Brown to investigate the claims.
An obscenity lawyer said the BBC presenter, if found guilty, could face a sentence of 26 weeks which may increase if the alleged images were shared.
BBC is ‘taking matter seriously,’ says MP
Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Dame Caroline Dinenage said she has spoken to BBC boss Tim David today.
He is said to have given "assurances that the BBC is treating this matter seriously and with urgency".
She added: "I'm aware of the duty of care to both alleged victim and perpetrator in this case, so intend to wait until we have more info before commenting further."
Met Police had 'initial contact' from BBC
According to the Metropolitan Police Service, they have had initial contact from the BBC but no formal referral or allegation has been made.
In a statement, they said: "We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow."
Who has spoken out about BBC presenter scandal?
The BBC presenter scandal has prompted baseless speculation online about who might be involved, forcing some stars to publicly distance themselves from the allegations.
Below we take a look at who has responded to distance themselves from the claims and how the allegations unfolded:
Rylan Clark was among the first to clear his name after the scandal broke.
Mr Clark said he is in the process of filming new content with the broadcaster.
Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine was quick to take to Twitter to distance himself from the scandal.
“Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday,” he wrote.
“Whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”
BBC’s Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said he had nothing to do with the scandal in a straightforward Twitter statement.
Radio star Nicky Campbell was forced to take to Twitter after being falsely accused of being connected to the scandal.
“I think it’s important to take a stand,” he wrote.
“There are just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends.”
Which stars have spoken out about BBC presenter scandal?
