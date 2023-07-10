✕ Close BBC presenter accused of ‘paying teen thousands for explicit pictures’

The BBC has suspended a presenter accused of paying a teenager thousands for sexually explicit photographs.

The broadcaster said an initial complaint over the unnamed TV presenter was made in May, but said “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature”.

It confirmed on Sunday afternoon that it has been in touch with the police alongside conducting its own inquiries and talking to the family of the teenager.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”

An unnamed BBC star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and paid more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual images.

Several famous names have since publicly said they were not the presenter at the centre of the allegations, amid baseless speculation about the person’s identity on social media.

Writing on Twitter, TV presenter Rylan Clark said: “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in the sun- that ain’t me babe. I’m Currently filming a show in Italy for the bbc, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker were also among the BBC stars to publicly state they were not the presenter in question.