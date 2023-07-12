BBC presenter scandal – latest: Star accused of breaking lockdown rule as colleague urges him to name himself
‘The BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this’, Jeremy Vine tweeted
‘Everyone in the building knows who it is’: BBC host grills Tim Davie
The BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal has been accused of breaking lockdown rules to meet an online date.
According to The Sun, messages suggest the TV personality visited the home of the person he met online and sent cash to them, with the paper further claiming that he travelled out of London in February 2021 to meet them.
The person, who has not been named, said: “He (The BBC star) came round for an hour. I was quite shocked that he broke the rules to come and meet me because of who he is. I was just a random person online.”
Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine has urged the unnamed figure to “come forward publicly” as speculation about their identity deepens.
“These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his. And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this”, Mr Vine tweeted.
The suspended broadcaster is also accused of paying £35,000 for images over three years which began when another individual, now aged 20, was 17.
Fellow broadcasters and BBC staff call for unnamed presenter to come forward
Jeremy Vine and Piers Morgan are among the high-profile figures who have called for the unnamed presenter at the heart of the BBC scandal to come forward publicly for the good of his colleagues at the corporation.
Fresh claims about the anonymous man emerged on Tuesday, following previous allegations over payments he had made for sexually explicit photos.
The Sun newspaper’s front page on Wednesday also reported that a 23-year-old person has claimed the presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.
Posting online on Tuesday, Vine said the latest allegations would result in “yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues” at the BBC.
BBC star ‘sent abusive messages’ to second young person after contact on dating app
A person in their early twenties has said they felt threatened by “expletive-filled” messages from the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos as the scandal surrounding the corporation deepens.
The fresh shock allegations, reported by the BBC, add further pressure on the broadcaster as it reels from the fallout from separate claims made against the unnamed male presenter and first reported by The Sun.
The individual in their early twenties – who has no connection to the person at the centre of The Sun’s story – met the male presenter on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms, according to the BBC.
The presenter revealed his identity and asked the young person not to tell anyone. The young person later posted online alluding to having had contact with a BBC presenter and hinting they might name him.
Adam Forrest reports:
Corporation rocked by new allegations against high-profile presenter – as BBC boss admits mistakes in handling of row
MPs should be ‘very careful’ about using Parliamentary privilege to name presenter
Government minister Victoria Atkins said MPs should be “very careful” about using parliamentary privilege to identify the presenter, saying they had to remember the “huge responsibility” they have.
Ms Atkins was pushed on whether the BBC presenter should identify himself after a number of stars at the broadcaster felt forced to deny being the person at the centre of the scandal.
The Treasury minister told Sky News the situation had been exacerbated by the use of social media to name people suspected of involvement: “There is this real problem, that I think we as a society have to face, as to the impact on innocent people when allegations of this sort are made and people try to work out who is at the centre of the allegations.”
Pushed on whether the presenter should identify himself to end that speculation, she said: “I’m not going to comment on an individual, the duties or responsibilities of them to name themselves.”
But she said there was a role for social media firms “to see what they are doing and checking on their platforms”.
Watch: Government ‘must not’ interfere in police investigation on BBC presenter, minister says
Treasury minister, Victoria Atkins, has said the government “must not” interfere in police investigation on the unnamed BBC presenter.
‘Lessons to be learned’ by BBC, Treasury minister says
Government minister Victoria Atkins said there were “lessons to be learned” by the BBC in the handling of complaints against the unnamed presenter at the centre of a row over alleged payments for sexually explicit photos.
But the Treasury minister said the police scoping exercise and the BBC investigations must be allowed to run their course before the “post-mortem” can begin.
“Because the allegations are so serious, and we have always acknowledged this, we have to let these processes now go through,” she told Sky News.
“There will certainly be lessons to be learned for the BBC and I can understand why people may be asking questions at this point and I’m sure those questions will continue to be asked.”
BBC faces increased pressure after fresh allegations about presenter
The BBC is facing increased pressure after fresh claims emerged about an unnamed presenter who has been facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit photos.
BBC News reported yesterday that a person in their early 20s has alleged that they were sent threatening messages by the unnamed man.
They appear to be separate to a young person who The Sun claims was paid around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for sexually explicit images by the presenter, who has been suspended by the BBC.
The second young person reportedly told The Sun that the star “was always asking to meet and I found it quite pressurising. There were restrictions and they kept getting stricter but he constantly asked”.
BBC presenter scandal: The claims and timeline of allegations
On 10 July, the Met said it is carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed after BBC representatives met with detectives virtually.
A lawyer representing the young person said the claims in the “inappropriate article” are “rubbish”.
In a letter reported by BBC News At Six, the young person said via the lawyer: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”
Here’s the timeline of allegations:
Timeline of allegations against BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images
The unnamed presenter has been suspended with the BBC due to meet with the Metropolitan Police on Monday
