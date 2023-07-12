✕ Close ‘Everyone in the building knows who it is’: BBC host grills Tim Davie

The BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal has been accused of breaking lockdown rules to meet an online date.

According to The Sun, messages suggest the TV personality visited the home of the person he met online and sent cash to them, with the paper further claiming that he travelled out of London in February 2021 to meet them.

The person, who has not been named, said: “He (The BBC star) came round for an hour. I was quite shocked that he broke the rules to come and meet me because of who he is. I was just a random person online.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine has urged the unnamed figure to “come forward publicly” as speculation about their identity deepens.

“These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his. And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this”, Mr Vine tweeted.

The suspended broadcaster is also accused of paying £35,000 for images over three years which began when another individual, now aged 20, was 17.