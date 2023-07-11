✕ Close BBC presenter accused of ‘paying teen thousands for explicit pictures’

The teenager at the centre of the BBC controversy has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed male presenter and that the allegations were “rubbish.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish”, the lawyer writes in the letter, the BBC reports.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that “there is no investigation at this time” regarding allegations that the presenter paid a teenager around £35,000 for sexually explicit images.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC on the morning of July 10. The meeting took place virtually”, a statement from the Met read.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”

Since the publication of the claims in The Sun last week, the presenter allegedly has made panicked phone calls to the youngster and asked “What have you done?”. It has also been claimed he asked the now 20-year-old to get their mother to “stop the investigation”.