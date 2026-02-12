BBC to make hundreds of millions of pounds in cuts over next three years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC will make hundreds of millions of pounds in cuts in the next three years as it continues to face “substantial financial pressures”.

The corporation said in a statement that it expects to make savings of about 10% of its costs by 2029, but no detail was given about what services may be affected.

It comes after it was revealed in January 2025 that the BBC World Service was to axe 130 jobs as it looked to save about £6 million for the next financial year.

Tim Davie, the outgoing director-general, told staff about the latest plans on Thursday.

It is understood that the corporation will focus its funding on services which will help it “remain relevant” to audiences.

The cuts are on top of an existing £700 million savings and reinvestment programme, which still needs to plug a £150 million gap.

Predominantly funded through the annual £174.50 licence fee, paid by UK TV-watching households, the BBC has faced pressure over its value for money as it faces competition from streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the licence fee will rise to £180 per year from April 1.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Over the last three years, we have delivered more than a half a billion pounds worth of savings, much of which we’ve been able to reinvest into our output across the BBC.

“In a rapidly changing media market, we continue to face substantial financial pressures.

“As a result, we expect to make further savings over the next three years of around 10% of our costs.

“This is about the BBC becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences to ensure we’re providing the best value for money, both now and in the future.”