BBC-Trump crisis live: Broadcaster apologises to president over speech edit but rejects $1bn compensation demand
US president had given BBC until Friday to respond to his lawsuit threat
The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump, admitting it made an “error of judgment” in broadcasting a Panorama episode with an edited speech by the American leader – but refused his request for compensation.
It said it would not broadcast the episode in any form again and that chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing of the speech.
A BBC spokesperson said: “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”
The US president had threatened to sue the corporation for $1 billion, giving it until Friday to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused” by Friday.
BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness resigned over the edit, which has been accused of making Trump appear to directly encourage the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters later that day.
How could the BBC defend itself if sued in the US?
The First Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to free speech and gives the press some of the world's strongest legal protections against defamation claims.
The BBC would have those protections in any US court.
In Florida, the broadcaster could also rely on a state law that allows defendants to swiftly dismiss defamation lawsuits that have no merit or are brought to retaliate against legally protected speech.
The broadcaster could argue that the documentary was substantially true and that its editing decisions did not create a false impression, legal experts said.
It could also claim the program did not damage Trump's reputation.Trump has said it caused him "overwhelming reputational and financial harm".
BBC awaiting a response from Trump after apology
The BBC is awaiting a response from Donald Trump, after the corporation apologised for the editing of a speech by the US president which appeared on Panorama in 2024.
The corporation said the splicing of the speech was an "error of judgment" but rejected his demands for compensation, after Mr Trump's lawyers threatened to sue the BBC for one billion dollars in damages unless a retraction and apology was published.
Chairman Samir Shah has sent a personal letter to the White House to apologise for the editing, and lawyers for the corporation have written to the president's legal team, a BBC spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added: "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."
The broadcaster said it will not air the Panorama episode Trump: A Second Chance? again, and published a retraction on the show's webpage on Thursday.
It said: "This programme was reviewed after criticism of how President Donald Trump's 6th January 2021 speech was edited.
"During that sequence, we showed excerpts taken from different parts of the speech.
"However, we accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.
"The BBC would like to apologise to President Trump for that error of judgment."
The spokesperson added: "The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms."
Trump defends 'very calming' and 'beautiful' speech
As he said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC, Donald Trump characterised his January 6 2021 speech as “very calming” and “beautiful”."
They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical," Trump told Fox News."
They showed me the results of how they butchered it up. It was very dishonest and the head man quit and a lot of the other people quit."
Trump delivered his speech before his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Though he did tell the crowd to march “peacefully and patriotically”, he later told them to “fight like hell”.
The US president is threatening to sue the BBC for $1bn in the latest round of his attacks on the mainstream media. The corporation has made mistakes but this is the moment to fight back, writes Jon Sopel
Threats to stop paying TV licence if Trump sues
Britons have said they would stop paying their TV licence fee if Trump successfully sued the BBC.
A caller on BBC 5 Live said: “If we have to pay a penny to Trump, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay my TV licence.”
Others said they didn’t think the BBC “has got any out in this” apart from paying compensation.
The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump over the editing of a speech in a documentary after the US president threatened a $1 billion lawsuit.
The corporation said on Thursday evening that chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House apologise for how a Trump’s speech appeared in a Panorama episode aired last October.
However, the broadcaster has refused to pay the president compensation, adding that it: “strongly disagrees there is a basis for a defamation claim”.
Athena Stavrou reports:
BBC apologises to Trump over Panorama edit but rejects demand for $1bn compensation
This is far from the first time that President Donald Trump has threatened a media company with legal action over perceived damages to his reputation.
BBC had been accused of 'misleading viewers' two years before Panorama aired
The BBC faces renewed scrutiny after it emerged it was accused of misleading viewers about President Donald Trump’s speech ahead of the Capitol riots, two years before the Panorama episode at the centre of the corporation’s current controversy aired.
In BBC Newsnight episode broadcast in June 2022, the show reportedly played a similarly edited speech to the one used in the Panorama episode. Concerns had been raised in an editorial meeting but had been dismissed, according to the Telegraph.
The clips appeared to show the President urging Capitol protesters to “fight like hell”.
Lib Dems urge PM Keir Starmer to reject Trump's 'ludicrous' $1bn threat
The Liberal Democrats have called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to reject President Donald Trump’s “ludicrous” threat to sue the BBC for $1bn.
“We are writing to urge you to pick up the phone to President Trump and tell him to drop his threat of a ludicrous $1bn lawsuit against the BBC, before his deadline of 10pm tomorrow,” Sir Ed Davey and culture spokeswoman Anna Sabine said in a statement on Thursday.
They wrote that it was “clear that President Trump is trying to destroy the BBC”, and accused it of being “part of his broader assault on the free press”.
They added: “Trump’s attacks on the BBC go well beyond the mistakes over last year’s Panorama broadcast – for which the BBC chair has rightly apologised.
“President Trump has smeared BBC journalists as ‘corrupt’, while his White House press secretary described the BBC as ‘100 per cent fake news’ and urged everyone to watch GB News.
“The Government must stand up for Britain, stand up for the free press, protect licence fee payers and defend the impartiality and independence of the BBC.”
They insisted that Trumo should be told that there is “no chance of him getting a single penny of licence fee payers’ money”.
