Chinese spy case evidence says Beijing carried out ‘large scale espionage’ in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese intelligence services are carrying out “large scale espionage” operations against the UK but the Government is committed to a “positive relationship” with Beijing, deputy national security adviser Matt Collins said.

In a witness statement which ultimately contributed to the collapse of the China spy case, Mr Collins said the Government sought to “strengthen understanding, cooperation and stability” in its relationship with Beijing.

Mr Collins provided three witness statements as part of the Crown Prosecution Service’s case, which was ultimately dropped when it was deemed the evidence did not show China was a threat to national security.

Sir Keir Starmer announced at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday the Government would publish the statements made by Mr Collins as part of the case.

The Conservatives have been pressing ministers over their handling of the collapsed trial of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry.

Both men, who deny wrongdoing, had been accused of passing secrets to China, but charges against them were dropped last month.

In his final witness statement, dated August 4 this year, Mr Collins said: “The Chinese intelligence services are highly capable and conduct large scale espionage operations against the UK to advance the Chinese state’s interests and harm the interests and security of the UK.

“China’s espionage operations threaten the UK’s economic prosperity and resilience and the integrity of our democratic institutions.”

But in the concluding paragraph of his final statement he said: “It is important for me to emphasise, however, that the UK Government is committed to pursuing a positive relationship with China to strengthen understanding, co-operation and stability.

“The Government’s position is that we will co-operate where we can; compete where we need to; and challenge where we must, including on issues of national security.”