Officer denies suggestion that police lost items of Noah Donohoe’s clothing

A PSNI officer has denied that items of Noah Donohoe’s clothing were lost by police after they had been recovered following the teenager’s disappearance.

A barrister representing Noah’s mother raised concerns at an inquest that the clothing was placed in bags which were not sealed.

The proceedings also heard from a witness who said he initially thought it was a “prank” when he saw the Belfast schoolboy cycling naked on the day he went missing.

The inquest at Belfast Coroner’s Court resumed on Monday following a week’s break.

Noah, a pupil of St Malachy’s College, was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after leaving home on his bike to meet two friends in the Cavehill area of the city.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was drowning.

The inquest, which is being heard with a jury, is now in its fourth week.

Noah’s mother Fiona has attended every day of the proceedings.

The court heard on Monday from Constable Wilson, who was on duty on June 22 2020, the day after Noah disappeared.

The constable was sent to Northwood Road in north Belfast following reports that a bike matching a description of Noah’s had been found in the street.

He said he saw a black mountain bike which had been placed against the front wall of a property.

He also told the court he had seen a blue hooded jumper hanging over railings and a pair of blue Nike trainers on the ground.

He said: “The items of clothing were placed into an evidence bag to protect them from the onset of rain and placed into the boot of the patrol car.”

The officer said he had also observed a black skateboard helmet on the pavement further down the street.

Counsel for Ms Donohoe Brenda Campbell KC questioned the officer on his handwritten notes from the evening.

She said: “You understand that a missing person investigation might well be the start of a serious crime investigation?”

The constable said: “Yes, it can lead to that.”

She said: “Did you approach it as the first stage in a serious crime investigation?”

The officer said his task was to locate the bike.

Ms Campbell asked if any senior officers had reinforced to him that he was dealing with a high-risk missing person investigation.

The officer said he could not confirm that.

The barrister drew attention to a police log from the evening which stated that all of Noah’s items of clothing had been discovered.

The constable said he could not explain this as he and a colleague had only found the hoodie, helmet and trainers.

Ms Campbell asked the officer about seizing exhibits in a “forensically secure way”.

She said this would include wearing gloves, inspecting the items for blood or damage, putting them into individual evidence bags and sealing them.

Ms Campbell asked: “Did you do that for Noah?”

The officer said: “No, at the time, I was obviously dealing with a misper (mission person).

“The items, if they had been soaked in blood or covered in blood, that obviously would have changed circumstances.”

Ms Campbell asked if there was a “lower level of investigative policing” for a missing person inquiry.

The officer said: “No, not at all.”

The officer said the items were put in forensic bags, but they had not been sealed at the time because he and a colleague had considered the potential that a police dog could sniff the clothing.

Referring to the police log, Ms Campbell said: “One interpretation of this is that you did find all Noah’s clothing, but it’s just been lost since. Is that what happened?”

The officer replied: “No, definitely not.”

Ms Campbell asked if the constable had ever been questioned by more senior officers about why the rest of Noah’s clothing had not been discovered.

The officer said: “No.”

The officer was then asked by Donal Lunny KC, counsel for the PSNI, if he would have done anything differently.

The officer said he would not.

Earlier, the inquest heard from Connor McConnell, who said that he had been at his mother’s partner’s house on Sunday June 21.

His first statement, which was read to the jury, said: “While at the house, I was sat facing the living room window that looks out onto Northwood Road when I saw a male cycle past the window naked.

“I initially thought that this was a prank.”

He said he had gone outside and saw items of clothing on the street.

The inquest heard that the witness had recently provided a second statement to the proceedings, after raising concerns about “inaccuracies” in his first statement.

The inquest will resume on Tuesday.