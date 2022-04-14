Easter benefits payment dates: How the bank holidays will affect when you receive your money
Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, State Pensions and more to be paid out to claimants early to accommodate Easter bank holiday weekend
As the Easter weekend approaches, those who normally receive state benefits payments on Fridays or Mondays might be concerned that the upcoming bank holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday will bring disruption or cause a delay.
Fortunately, that is not the case, with both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirming that recipients will receive their money a day early on Thursday 14 April this year when Jobcentre Plus offices and phone lines are still open.
The following DWP payments will be affected by Easter, so those entitled to any of the below benefits will get theirs on Thursday instead:
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance
- Employment Support Allowance
- Income Support
- Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Pension Credit
- Personal Independence Payment
- State Pension
- Universal Credit
The same applies to the following paid out by HMRC:
- Child Benefit
- Child Tax Credits
- Guardian’s Allowance
- Working Tax Credits
Claimants should expect any benefits not mentioned above to arrive as usual on the day on which it is normally paid out.
In addition to the 15-18 April holiday, the May Day bank holiday follows on Monday 2 May, which means that anyone expecting a benefits payment on that date will again receive it early, this time on Friday 29 April.
A month after that, the Queen’s Jubilee weekend presents the British public with a four-day weekend beginning on Thursday 2 June and ending on Sunday 5 June.
Again, your payments will arrive one day in advance on Wednesday 1 June.
