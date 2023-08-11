Bibby Stockholm migrants ‘moved off barge after legionella bacteria found’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Asylum-seekers on the government’s Bibby Stockholm barge are being moved off after the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found on board.

Sky News reported that the bacteria was found in the water supply but said no migrants had fallen ill and the evacuation was a precautionary measure.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is understood to be holding meetings about the situation.

The UK Health Security Agency has been contacted for comment.

The news comes four days after the first migrants were transferred to the controversial accommodation at Portland Port in Dorset on Monday.

Around 50 people had initially been expected to be in the first group moved to the vessel, following several delays and rounds of safety checks. But the Home Office later confirmed just 15 people were moved on, blaming “last-minute legal challenges” for the smaller-than-expected group.

Dozens of other asylum seekers were initially selected for the barge but had their transfers cancelled after legal letters to the Home Office, which raised issues including mental and physical health issues.

The disease is a lung infection, treated with antibiotics.

More follows...