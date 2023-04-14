Biden visit – latest news: US president to end Ireland trip with visit to ancestors’ home town
US president to speak in Ballina cathedral and may visit hospice dedicated to his late son Beau
Joe Biden will conclude his four day trip to the island of Ireland by visiting his ancestors’ hometown in Co Mayo on Friday, after urging Britain to work more closely with Dublin to prevent violence in Northern Ireland.
Mr Biden may visit a hospice dedicated to his late son Beau, and he is set to speak in Ballina at a cathedral to which his great-great-great grandfather once sold 27,000 bricks, helping him to travel to America in 1851.
In a speech to the Irish parliament on Thursday, 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the US president said “peace is precious, it still needs its champions, it still needs to be nurtured”, adding: “I think that the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland in this endeavour.
“Political violence must never be allowed again to take hold on this island.”
As he became the fourth US president in history to address the Dublin parliament, Mr Biden toasted the “Irish blood” spilled in the American War of Independence.
Biden’s ‘historic’ visit is one of ‘endless opportunity’, says ex-Taoiseach
Joe Biden’s visit is historic because it is “one of endless opportunity”, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said.
“This is the longest presidential visit to the island of Ireland ever. I think this is a historic occasion,” Mr Kenny told RTE.
“I hope the president enjoys his private visit to Knock where Monsignor Gibbons will show him around, where he will visit the Mayo Roscommon hospice, for which he turned the sod when he was vice president – and will enjoy his welcome home to Ballina.”
Former Taoiseach wishes Biden ‘almighty welcome’ in Ballina
Former Taoiseach and Co Mayo native Enda Kenny has said he hopes Joe Biden receives an “almighty welcome” when he arrives in Ballina, the town where some of his ancestors are from.
“Of all the American presidents that I’ve seen and met, he has ... the most active Irishness of them all,” Mr Kenny told RTE. “A man deeply proud of his faith, deeply proud of his heritage, and has paid tribute to that during his visit here.
“And I hope that, as a Mayo man myself, that by the time he gets to the Moy river and St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina this evening, that they will give him one almighty welcome.”
Biden’s visit a ‘very special week’ for Ireland, says deputy PM
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said it had been a “very special week” for Ireland as Joe Biden continues his visit.
Mr Martin told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme: “It has been a very special week insofar as it captures that special relationship with this president and the American people in terms of a shared past, and in many ways it’s a tribute to the legacy of that past given his own personal family story of emigration.
“But it is also a tribute to rich possibility of the future which I think he did focus on very significantly. In addition to that it is about shared values, it is about faith in the rules-based international order.
“Given all that is happening in the world today in terms of the war in Ukraine and the climate change existential challenge that he referred to, that sense of nations, particularly those that are committed to rules-based order and a value system, is very important. He did focus a lot over the last number of days on values.”
US and Ireland ‘know the value of democracy’, says Biden
Biden becomes fourth US president to address Irish parliament
Joe Biden became the fourth US president to address the Irish parliament yesterday evening, after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984, and Bill Clinton in 1995.
In his 30-minute address, the president praised the “enduring” strength of the Ireland-US relationship as he promised “a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities”.
He was welcomed with sustained, rapturous applause as he entered the chamber in Dublin’s Leinster House for what he called “one of the great honours of my career”.
Asking to be forgiven for his attempt at speaking Irish, he said “Ta me sa bhaile” (I am home). Alastair Jamieson has the full report:
Joe Biden declares ‘I am home’ in historic address to Irish parliament
‘I think the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland’ to protect peace, president says
‘Great buzz’ in Co Mayo ahead of Biden’s visit, says relative
There has been a “great buzz” in Co Mayo ahead of Joe Biden’s arrival today, a third cousin of the US president has said.
Joe Blewitt said the town of Ballina – where Mr Biden is due to speak at a cathedral to which his great-great-great grandfather sold 27,000 bricks, helping him to travel to America – will never have witnessed anything like it.
“We are building the stage at the moment. I am very excited, there is a great buzz all around the town. It has just been crazy,” he said. “The town will never have known anything like it, it is just great.”
Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president
Preparations are under way in Ballina for Friday’s event.
Biden to visit ancestors’ home in final day of Ireland visit
Joe Biden’s four-day trip to the island of Ireland will conclude today after he makes a public address in the hometown of some of his ancestors.
The US president has another busy schedule on Friday as he tours Co Mayo, starting with a visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, a Catholic pilgrimage site which has been visited by several popes, before travelling to the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.
It is also believed Mr Biden will make a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar that is dedicated to his son Beau who died of brain cancer in 2015.
The visit will conclude in the town of Ballina where Mr Biden will make a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral.
Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.
Biden to conclude Ireland trip with visit to ancestors’ home town
US President Joe Biden will end his visit to the island of Ireland by making a speech in Ballina, Co Mayo.
Joe Biden told the audience at Dublin Castle: “Together, we have worked to become more peaceful, more equal, more diverse, more unified, and I think more hopeful.
“So today, wherever there’s a yearning for freedom, a struggle for change, a cry for justice, people around the world know they can count on Ireland.
“They can count on Ireland.”
US-Ireland history unites Ukraine war response, says Varadkar
Irish premier Leo Varadkar said Ireland and the US have a shared history which unites their response to the war in Ukraine.
He was speaking at a dinner being held in US president Joe Biden‘s honour at Dublin Castle.
“When we show courage to defend the principle that all people are created equal, and we fight to protect those inalienable rights described so long ago when we become beacons of hope, as well as of liberty, helping others to find their own paths to freedom, and the freedom to achieve freedom - that is the promise of America. And that is the promise of Ireland too,” he said.
Joe Biden declares ‘I am home’ in historic address to Irish parliament
Joe Biden declared he was “home” in a historic address to Ireland’s parliament on Thursday where he spoke of the strength of US ties to Dublin and called on Britain to work more closely with Ireland to protect “precious” peace.
The US president was welcomed with sustained, rapturous applause as he entered the chamber in Dublin’s Leinster House for what he called “one of the great honours of my career.”
Asking to be forgiven for his attempt at speaking Irish, he said “Ta me sa bhaile” (I am home).
Mr Biden became the fourth US president to address the Irish Parliament after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.
Click here for the full story:
Joe Biden declares ‘I am home’ in historic address to Irish parliament
‘I think the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland’ to protect peace, president says
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies