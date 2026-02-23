Dozens of dead swans found in London spark fears of bird flu outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fears of a bird flu outbreak are growing after dozens of dead swans were found in the London Docklands area in recent days.

The Canal and River Trust, which looks after England’s waterways, said at least 30 swans have been found dead in and around West India and Millwall Dock waterways near Canary Wharf.

Authorities are investigating whether the mass die-off is tied to bird flu, which is often fatal for the animals.

Canal & River Trust ecologist Ben Macmillan said: “Our charity continues to liaise with Defra, who recovered carcasses last week and are carrying out tests to determine cause of death. A specialist contractor has now collected 30 dead birds, all swans, from our waterways in and around West India and Millwall Dock.

“To limit potential spread of this suspected avian flu outbreak, we would warn members of the public not to touch any dead birds they find, but to report them to Defra.”

open image in gallery Dead swans were reported around West India and Millwall Dock waterways near Canary Wharf ( PA )

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) carries out year-round surveillance of dead wild birds as part of its wild bird surveillance programme.

It will collect a maximum of five birds from a particular location for testing when a mass die-off is reported.

An APHA spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of swan deaths around West India and Millwall docks, and are investigating this as part of APHA's dead wild bird surveillance scheme.

“Members of the public are advised to not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that they find and should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water if they touch wild bird faeces or feathers or after feeding wild birds.”

open image in gallery Bird flu can often be fatal for swans ( PA )

Bird flu, or avian influenza, can also be transmitted to humans through close contact, but deaths are extremely rare.

Symptoms of bird flu for humans often start four to six days after being in contact with an infected bird, and can include a high temperature, cough, sore throat, and other flu-like symptoms.

The annual census last July showed that swan numbers on the Thames were beginning to recover after being in decline since 2022 due to outbreaks of bird flu and human cruelty.

The London Wildlife Trust has previously estimated Greater London’s swan population to be around 8,500.