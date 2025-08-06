Birmingham Airport runway closed after small aircraft makes emergency landing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birmingham Airport has temporarily closed its runway with all flights currently grounded after a small aircraft made an emergency landing.

Three people from the aircraft were treated at the scene with one suffering minor injuries from the incident, which occurred at around 1.40pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Other emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service have also attended the scene.

Footage and images shared on social media appeared to show a small white plane lying flat on the airport tarmac.

Several flights listed on the departures page of the airport’s website, including to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Brussels and Belfast International, had been cancelled, while others said delays were expected until around 7pm.

Passengers have been told to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport, with both check-in and security also temporarily shut.

“We are at Birmingham Airport this afternoon after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at around 1.40pm,” the force said in a post on X.

“Officers are among the emergency crews at the scene and one person has been reported to have minor injuries.

“The Civil Aviation Authority has been informed and the airport has suspended operations as an investigation is carried out.”

Birmingham Airport earlier posted on the social media platform: “Following an aircraft incident, the runway is temporarily closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.

“We will keep passengers already at the airport informed and those due to travel later today are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

“We will continue to issue updates when we can.”

A response to the incident will be led by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch, a Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said.

“In the event of delays or cancellations, passengers will be expected to be provided with food and drink as well as accommodation if delayed overnight,” the spokesperson added.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called at 1.45pm to an incident involving a light aircraft at Birmingham Airport.

“Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) paramedics and three paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival we found three patients from the aircraft, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Consumer group the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) offered stranded passengers a free pint if they showed their boarding pass at the Great British Beer Festival, which was taking place in the nearby National Exhibition Centre.