Speak low if you speak love, said Shakespeare – but it is not, it seems, advice one particular bachelor has taken up.

Mohammad Malik has forked out hundreds of pounds to advertise himself on giant billboards in Birmingham in a somewhat unique attempt to find a wife.

The 29-year-old has plastered his own 20ft image on three hoardings across the city with the caption: “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

The massive advert directs potential suitors to his website – findmailkawife.com – where the consultant and entrepreneur can be seen in a video.

“Hi, I’m Malik,” he says. “You may have seen my face on a billboard somewhere.”

And he adds: “I’m an entrepreneur and a foodie and I’m religious. I am looking for someone who is working on her deen [Arabic word meaning religion].

"I am open to any ethnicity but come from a loud Punjabi family, so the banter has to be 100. If you’re interested, fill out the form and check out my details."

Explaining his reason to go to such drastic measures to find Ms Right, he explains: "I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen.

"My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen…Always personality and faith over anything else.

"I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out."

His profile describes himself as slim, 5ft 8ins tall and from London. But he says he chose Birmingham for his billboards because he loves its mosques and restaurants.

He added: "I’m blessed because I can combine my passions for Islam and entrepreneurship in what I do for a living.

"I love food, good bants, and I know it sounds cheesy – but learning more about my own faith."

Mohammad also stressed his search for love is not a joke and that he is not against arranged marriages.

He added: "I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages. I just want to try and find someone on my own first."

He says he’s had more than 10 replies since he took out the advertisements, which can be found in Perry Barr, Sparkbrook and Hockley.