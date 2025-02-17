Harry attends Invictus Games closing ceremony in Whistler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex joined athletes from Team UK at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada.

The games’ founding patron attended several events throughout the week, including an indoor rowing event on Sunday where he was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Earlier in the week, Harry joined friends and family of Team UK at a nail-biting wheelchair rugby match where Britain took home a silver medal.

The closing ceremony also marked the official handover to the Invictus Games’ 2027 host Birmingham.

Harry has been involved with the Invictus Games – a sporting event for injured, sick and wounded service personnel – since it was launched in 2014.

The duke also received a special thank you from Mr Trudeau during the closing ceremony.

“To the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, without whom these Invictus Games would never have happened,” he told the cheering crowd.

“You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality.

“As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal.”

UK captains Stephen “Hoops” Hooper, Neil Thomas and Gemma Barnes received the official flag to signify the exchange from Whistler and Vancouver to Birmingham.

Highlights of the games included a proposal from British army veteran James Cairns to girlfriend Hannah Wild on the first day of the wheelchair basketball.

More than 60 UK veterans attended the first-ever winter games in Whistler and Vancouver.

Mr Hooper, an RAF veteran, said he had spent an “awesome” week in Whistler and Vancouver.

“From proposals to PBs, we’ve enjoyed stunning scenery and made memories to last a lifetime,” he said.

“We arrived in Canada full of anticipation – we leave stronger, braver, more resilient and closer than ever to our recovery. We are proud to bring Games home to Birmingham in ‘27.”

Minister for Veterans and People Al Carns said he was already looking to the journey ahead.

“Many of us, especially those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, have come back to Birmingham for treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, playing a key role in their recovery,” he said.

“For them, to return to Birmingham, and to take part in the next games, will complete their journey to recovery.

“The Invictus Games is not just about courage, it’s about the continuation of service for individuals who are given the opportunity to once again serve and represent a country”.