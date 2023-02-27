Smoke seen across Birmingham as huge fire breaks out

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fire broke out early this morning at a warehouse on New Summer Street in Hockley, Birmingham.

Around 60 firefighters and 14 fire engines are battling the blaze which has spread smoke across Birmingham city centre. Large amounts of smoke can be seen across Newtown.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Around 60 firefighters and 14 fire engines are battling the blaze (West Midlands Fire Service)

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 7:30am this morning. There are no reports of injuries.

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said: “Just after 07.30am this morning, we were called to reports of a fire in a two storey warehouse on New Summer Street, Hockley, Birmingham.

“A total of 14 fire crews, with over 60 firefighters have been mobilised to this incident, along with other specialist vehicles and equipment. As a result of this incident, traffic is being seriously affected in the city centre. Please avoid the area if possible.”

One 4x4 brigade response vehicle, a high-volume pumping unit and a hydraulic platform also attended the scene.

Earlier, West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: “Large fire in progress in a warehouse on New Summer Street, Hockley, 6 fire engines in attendance. Large amounts of smoke can be seen across Newtown, Birmingham.”

The number 7 bus service is currently diverted in both directions via St Chads Queensway, Lancaster Circus, New Town Row, and New John Street West, and Summer Lane is blocked in both directions, said Transport for West Midlands.

New Summer Street, Lower Loveday Street and Ward Street are closed.

People have been advised to avoid the area and nearby propoerties have been evacuated.

West Midlands Fire Service has also advised people to close keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service said: “Those nearby, travelling or local residents or businesses are advised to avoid the smoke plume where possible and close doors and windows.”

Firefighters are using four water jets at a mid-terraced factory unit used for storing household goods and a high volume pumping unit to pump water from a nearby city canal to help put out the fire.

More follows...