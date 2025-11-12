BMA is acting like a cartel and threatening future of NHS, Wes Streeting says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of acting like a cartel and threatening the future existence of the NHS.

The Health Secretary told delegates at the NHS Providers’ conference in Manchester that “some of the most effective lobbyists against paying higher tax” are the BMA’s consultants committee and its pensions committee.

He also said the BMA was inflicting “damage and disruption” on the health service with its strikes, with another walkout by resident doctors – who make up around half of all doctors in the NHS – set for five days from Friday.

Mr Streeting said the Government would not “be held to ransom” by the BMA and that it was clear the union was no longer a professional voice for doctors.

Mr Streeting was asked during a question and answer session whether there was a case for making it illegal for doctors to strike in the same way that the police are banned from striking.

“Unsurprisingly, as a Labour politician, that’s certainly not my instinct and there’s a reason why we support people’s right to withdraw their labour,” Mr Streeting said.

“What I’d say to the BMA is, with that power comes a responsibility and a duty of care to patients.

“And honestly, look at the turnout in that latest ballot, and look at the level of mandate they got for it.

“A majority of resident doctors didn’t vote for this strike action.”

He said resident doctors have had a 28.9% pay rise and he had increased training places as well as making offers in areas such as exam fees.

“I cannot think of a precedent in British trade union history where, after that level of pay rise, people have then chosen to walk out on strike,” he said.

“And I’ve listened to what they’ve said in the media … and they are basically saying the same thing, which is, ‘We want more, we want it now, and we’re not interested in the choices and trade-offs that you have to contend with in government’.

“And I just urge them to think about a few things. The first is, I’m responsible for 1.5 million people in the NHS, not just resident doctors – many of whom have not had a pay rise anything like what resident doctors have had, and many of whom, at the height of their career earnings, will never earn as much as the lowest-paid doctor.

“The second thing I’d say is that this strike action causes untold misery and disruption to patients who could do without it.

“Thirdly, it is always true, and especially during winter, it puts untold pressure on other NHS staff who are picking up the pieces for the damage and disruption that resident doctors and the BMA are inflicting on the service.

“And finally, I think the leadership of the BMA need to really consider whether, at this time, with green shoots of recovery, they want to set the system back, because there isn’t a more pro-doctor, pro-NHS health secretary or government waiting in the wings.

“There is Nigel Farage and the Reform party.

“And finally, you look at the state of the public finances and the sorts of choices we’re making, especially for the NHS.

“Let me tell you, when we ask some of the wealthier to pay more, some of the most effective lobbyists against paying higher tax are the BMA consultants committee and the BMA pensions committee.

“So what they effectively do is say, ‘We want other people to pay the higher salaries for doctors’ and, as much as a cancer survivor I think my surgeon is worth his weight in gold, we have to be honest and realistic about the challenges in the system, the challenges of public finances and the challenges facing every family, and it’s time for the BMA to get real.

“But one way or another, we’re not going to be held to ransom. We are going to plough on regardless.

“And I think it’s become increasingly clear that the BMA is no longer a professional voice for doctors.

“They are increasingly behaving in cartel-like behaviour, and they threaten not just the recovery of the NHS under this government, they threaten the future of the NHS full stop. And I think that is a morally reprehensible position to be in.”

Mr Streeting was applauded, including by NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey.

NHS figures show that consultant average full-time equivalent earnings are £127,540 a year.

The BMA has been contacted for comment.

Mr Streeting also said he believed “we can still cut waiting times to 18 weeks by the end of this Parliament, something few thought possible when we made the commitment in opposition.”

Last month, figures published by NHS England revealed the waiting list for routine hospital treatment had risen for the third month in a row.

It comes after analysis by the Health Foundation in September found the Government will fall short on the 18-week pledge if current trends continue.

It suggested waiting lists could fall to 4.7 million by July 2029 based on trends seen over the last 12 months, with cases waiting less than 20.3 weeks for treatment – short of the 18-week target.