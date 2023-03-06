✕ Close Constance Marten: Police search woods for missing baby

Police searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff say they have found three of them dead.

The other two missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries, Gwent Police confirmed.

All five people, three women and two men, had last been seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

The women, Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday having travelled there from Porthcawl.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who were also reported as missing. On Monday, a police spokesperson said the VW Tiguan had been recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.