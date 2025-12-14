Ten people confirmed dead in shooting incident at Bondi Beach – police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten people have died following a shooting incident at a popular beach in Sydney, Australia, police have confirmed.

New South Wales Police warned the public on Sunday that two people with guns had reportedly opened fire on people at Bondi Beach.

Ten people were confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the gunmen, the force said.

The second alleged gunman is in critical condition, police added.

People were advised to avoid the area and take shelter as police responded.

“At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers,” NSW police said in a statement on X.

Ambulance crews treated multiple patients at the scene in Sydney, according to a spokeswoman for New South Wales Ambulance.

She said: “We were called to the scene around 6.45pm to reports of multiple people shot at Bondi Beach.

“We have got more than 40 resources there including helicopter and road crews and have treated multiple patients at the scene.

“We have so far transported 13 patients to various hospitals in Sydney.”

A Jewish Hanukkah celebration had reportedly started in the area of the shooting, according to ABC News, although there has been no official confirmation that this event was a target.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival of light.

Bondi Beach is popular with tourists and expats.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would speak with her Australian counterpart later on Sunday about the incident on Bondi Beach.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “I’ve just seen the breaking news as I’ve arrived into the studio here this morning.

“I can fully understand the anxiety this might be causing people here at home about relatives over in Australia, but first and foremost, our thoughts must be with the victims of this attack in Australia and with the Australian people as well.

“We will obviously watch closely as details emerge of what exactly has happened, and I’ll be talking to my Australian counterpart later on today.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.

“I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier.

“We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.

“I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”