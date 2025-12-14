Ten people confirmed dead in shooting incident at Bondi Beach – police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten people have died following a shooting incident at a popular beach in Sydney, Australia, police have confirmed.

New South Wales Police warned the public on Sunday that two people with guns had reportedly opened fire on people at Bondi Beach.

Ten people were confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the gunmen, the force said.

The second alleged gunman is in critical condition, police added.

People were advised to avoid the area and take shelter as police responded.

“At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers,” NSW police said in a statement on X.

Ambulance crews treated multiple patients at the scene in Sydney, according to a spokeswoman for New South Wales Ambulance.

She said: “We were called to the scene around 6.45pm to reports of multiple people shot at Bondi Beach.

“We have got more than 40 resources there including helicopter and road crews and have treated multiple patients at the scene.

“We have so far transported 13 patients to various hospitals in Sydney.”

The New South Wales Police Force statement said that “suspicious items” at the scene on Bondi Beach were being examined.

It said: “Emergency services were called to Campbell Parade about 6.45pm (Sunday December 14 local time), responding to reports of shots being fired.

“Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended assisted by multiple resources across the city.

“A number of suspicious items located in the vicinity are being examined by specialist officers and an exclusion zone is in place.

“A multi-agency response is continuing.

“An extensive crime scene has been established and inquiries are now under way.

“There have been no reports of any other incidents in Sydney connected to this incident.”

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a man tackling another with a gun at Bondi Beach before wrestling the weapon away from him.

The gunman then appears to back away as the person who grabbed him points the shotgun at him in a car park.

The man who intervened, wearing a white T-shirt, is then seen raising his hand before resting the gun against a tree.

A Jewish Hanukkah celebration had reportedly started in the area of the shooting, according to ABC News, although there has been no official confirmation that this event was a target.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival of light.

Bondi Beach is popular with tourists and expats.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sent his condolences following the shooting and said he was being kept informed about the latest developments.

In a statement posted on X, Sir Keir said: “Deeply distressing news from Australia.

“The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach.

“I’m being kept updated on the developing situation.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would speak with her Australian counterpart later on Sunday about the incident on Bondi Beach.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “I’ve just seen the breaking news as I’ve arrived into the studio here this morning.

“I can fully understand the anxiety this might be causing people here at home about relatives over in Australia, but first and foremost, our thoughts must be with the victims of this attack in Australia and with the Australian people as well.

“We will obviously watch closely as details emerge of what exactly has happened, and I’ll be talking to my Australian counterpart later on today.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.

“I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier.

“We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.

“I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

A body representing the British Jewish community has also offered its support after the attack.

In a statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “We are devastated to hear reports of a shooting attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, with multiple fatalities at a Jewish Hanukkah event.

“While details emerge, we have been in touch with our Australian partners at the Executive Council of Australian Jewry to express our solidarity and offer our support.

“We have also been in touch with the UK Government, who are monitoring the situation closely, to discuss the UK response.

“The scourges of terrorism and antisemitism are shared, international challenges and need concerted and determined action to defeat them.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Bondi Beach as part of their 2018 tour, with Harry and Meghan announcing she was pregnant on the eve of a high-profile 16-day trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

In April 2024, a knife attacker killed six people and injured several others in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead by police.

Speaking at the time, the King said he and the Queen were “utterly shocked and horrified” by the “senseless attack” in Sydney.